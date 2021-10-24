In the sixth straight game without a win, Tiago Nunes says: ‘I know the fan is not happy’ – Play

O Ceará still doesn’t win as a guest on Brazilian championship. In addition, they also reached the sixth straight game without winning in the competition, with a 0-0 draw against Juventude, this Saturday (23), in which they did not have a good performance. After the match, the coach James Nunes talked about Alvinegro’s moment in the competition and said he knew that the fans are not happy.

“I know that Ceara fans are not happy, they are dissatisfied, not only for the campaign, which had a much greater expectation of competing at another level within the competition, but also for the moment that our rival is going through. I know that this also hinders the issue. of our fans. But we have to keep our feet on the ground, know that we have a competitive group, able to pursue the goals that were set by the direction. We have a lot to evolve, a lot to improve in various aspects, especially our mentality,” he said .

The Alvinegro commander also analyzed the performance against the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

“We didn’t really show a great performance, but there was no lack of disposition. I’m concerned about the players’ recovery. It’s impossible to repeat the athletes in less than 72 hours. We crossed Brazil to play in the extreme south, with difficult logistics. Youth had difficulties. all week getting ready for this game. We could have better football, yes. But we had factors that hindered our development, our best football. The 1st half was really difficult, I think the 2nd half was a more even game. But the result it ended up being of good size for everything we presented within the context of the game,” he said.