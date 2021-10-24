In video, PM attacks woman during approach in Paraná

Images recorded a woman being assaulted by PM in Paraná – Editing/Reproduction/Instagram

A military police officer was caught assaulting a woman during an approach in Curitiba

The agent knocks the young woman down, immobilizes her on the ground and hits the uniform cap on her head

The woman owns a hamburger shop that was closed by the police because it was overcrowded

A military police officer was caught assaulting a woman during an approach in Curitiba, last Friday (22). In images published on social networks, it is possible to see the moment when the agent knocks the young woman down, immobilizes her on the ground and hits her head with her uniform cap.

Stephany Rodrigues owns a hamburger shop that was closed by the police, according to her, because the occupation was above the capacity allowed by municipal decree. The place was fined R$30,000 for non-compliance with the measure and for not offering alcohol gel.

In an interview with RPC, a Globo affiliate in Paraná, the military responsible for the operation, Captain Ronaldo Goulart, justified that the police officer had an “instinctive” attitude when hitting the woman with the beret because he was “being offended, physically assaulted and in an attempt to be bitten”, and that the measure was the “least injurious” form.

According to the captain, the woman slapped a police officer in the face after being arrested for contempt and that force was required. The injuries would have been caused by herself when she thrashed on the ground.

Stephany claimed to have gone to the police after agents forcibly removed a young man from his house. The PM claimed that he defied the police while smoking a hookah. She filmed the action claiming that they “had crossed the line” and demanded that they wear a mask, a mandatory item under the municipal ordinance.

The images also show the moment when one of the policemen drops the girl’s cell phone. She starts an argument and curses the cops when one of them throws her to the ground.

Stephany was taken to the Forum of the Industrial City of Curitiba and signed a detailed term in contempt. She said it was the first time the establishment was fined and that it was working properly.