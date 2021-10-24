Incidence rate of covid in Germany increases and returns to May level

posted on 10/23/2021 10:55 AM



(credit: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP)

The incidence rate of coronavirus in Germany this Saturday reached 100 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants for the first time since May, which confirms the worrying increase in infections in the country.

The new cases have been discharged for several weeks, according to the Robert Koch epidemiological surveillance institute. Eight days ago, the rate was 68.7 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

On Friday, the German government admitted concern about the increase in cases of covid-19, in all age groups, and warned that the situation could worsen in winter (northern hemisphere, summer in Brazil).

Germany recorded 86 deaths from covid-19 on Saturday and the total balance has risen to 95,077 since the start of the pandemic.

In 24 hours, the country registered 15,145 new infections, which represents an increase of 31% in just eight days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany has registered 4,452,425 cases of covid-19.

According to the government, 66.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and almost 70% of Germans have received a dose.