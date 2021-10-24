Inflation hits double digits in 12 months – earn from it

The purchasing power of our money is falling – the ghost of inflation is hanging around us. You’ve certainly had that feeling that R$100 no longer buys the same amount of products you used to take a few months ago.

O IPCA rose 1.16% in September. To give you an idea, it was the biggest rise since September 1994.

In the year, the index accumulates an increase of 6.90% and, in the last 12 months, of 10.25% – that is, it is already a double digit inflation.

The forecast of economists and financial market analysts for the IPCA in 2021 advanced once again, from 8.59% to 8.69%, according to the latest Focus bulletin released by the Central Bank.

O IMF it also revised upward its forecast for inflation in the country and now expects a 7.9% increase.

To deal with this, there are only two ways: control the budget on a day-to-day basis and invest.

But before discussing investments, I want to explain a little about the situation. It’s nice for you to be clear about what’s going on.

THE price escalation is due to several factors. It’s a complex and intricate scenario. While there is a quick resumption of accelerated in the face of vaccination against Covid-19 and reopening of activities, there are production and supply chain and logistics bottlenecks. Added to this, the water crisis makes energy and food more expensive.

Oil continues on an upward trajectory in the international market, which has made fuel prices rise a lot here. In the last 12 months, gasoline had an increase of 39.6% in 12 months and diesel, 33.05%.

And then there is the uncertainty component. Undoubtedly, political issues and fiscal concerns make the picture more challenging. The dollar came to pass R$ 5.70 this week, which means more expensive inputs and imported products.

I know you must be asking: “So what to do?”

More than ever, action is needed. You have to look for assets capable of protecting your assets and you deliver real gains, above inflation.

Thus, you preserve your purchasing power and still make a profit.

Don’t think I’m talking about risky investments. I want to highlight here that there are excellent fixed income alternatives, the most conservative modality.

There are some public and private bonds that are already paying double-digit rates per year.

However, it is essential to make careful choices. I’ve seen many people who invested their money in just one application and couldn’t get it back when they needed it most.

So keep in mind that even in the fixed income portion of the portfolio, diversification is worth it.

It is important to have different assets, with varying maturities and returns, depending on your liquidity needs – when you will need the money in your hand, and your life projects.

For emergency booking, availability must be immediate. Already thinking about your medium and long term plans, investments may have less liquidity and redemptions in more distant horizons.

Fixed Income Week

As fixed income is again attractive in the country, I would like to tell you about an interesting opportunity, where you can mine the best assets, according to your profile.

Vitreo is preparing a special offers week, between the 25th and 29th of October.

Thus, you will be able to access a selection of CDBs, LCAs, LCIs, CRIs, CRAs and debentures capable of boosting your portfolio.

The platform will offer securities that pay IPCA+ (correct for inflation and still deliver a premium), to assets linked to the CDI or those that pay CDI + (index that moves close to the Selic plus an additional rate).

In addition, it will offer fixed rates with excellent rates (determined remuneration, for example, X%, not linked to market indexes).

All assets are covered by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) up to R$ 250,000 – that is, protection for investments in case of problems with issuing institutions or companies.

And the best part: for every R$10 thousand invested throughout the week, Vitreo will deposit R$50 directly into your account.

Here is my invitation.

EXCLUSIVE LIST – REGISTER TO ACCESS THE BEST FIXED INCOME OFFERS

A hug,