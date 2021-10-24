Instagram announces news for content creators and brands

Considered as one of the main social networks today, Instagram recently held its first Creator Week here in Brazil, a week dedicated to presenting news that will be offered in the country to creators and brands in the coming weeks and months. In addition to the function of collaborative posts and news in the web version, the company also confirmed the arrival of news related to advertisements and boosts through the application, something that we will go into further here.

To start with, we have confirmation that, from now on, companies will be able to benefit from the potential of reach on Reels through the creation of ads with branded content, that is, the one that normally appears with the identification of “Pay Partnership” on the platform. Additionally, the possibility of boosting branded content that is already available on the platform was also officially included, whether on the Feed, Stories and Reels directly through the app, and this new feature is expected to be made available globally in the coming months for all creators who make branded content.