Intel Arc Alchemist GPU may get a little more expensive than expected

Intel launched in March a kind of treasure hunt involving the XE-HPG graphics architecture. Now, months later, the company missed the alleged prices of its Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards in a document on the second phase of this digital event. looks like we will have something between US$650 and US$850.

The document shows the different prizes that participants in the game must win and the conditions to get these prizes. will be four different groups and the awards include Intel’s “Premium” and “Performance” graphics cards. In addition, Intel will three to six months of Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC.

The document says that the “100 Grand Prize winners will receive a Premium Intel Arc graphics card each, with Intel Arc products and 6 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, with a total value of $900“. The same is said for the second group, with the difference of 200 winners, 3 months of Game Pass and total value of $700.

According to Tom’s Hardware, through a quick calculation, it is possible that the Premium board costs about $825 and Performance $650. Six months of Xbox Game Pass is $60, considering the regular subscription, not the Ultimate which costs $15, plus Intel merchandise, would be $75 less on the first package and $50 on the second.



Despite information about the values ​​of the prizes for the joke, which involves finding digital clues, come from Intel itself, the price of video cards is nothing but speculation. If we compare prices, the GeForce RTX 3080 has MSRP value of $700, competitor AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT has suggested retail price of $650.

You couldn’t compare the $850 Intel Arc “Premium” graphics card to the high-end ones RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 costing $1000 and $1500 respectively. So it’s possible to imagine, based on this information, that this high-end GPU would try fight against the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT, even though it costs more.

The first Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards are expected for the first quarter of 2022, and there is the possibility of postponement due to the current situation in the semiconductor industry.

