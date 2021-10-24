Intel Core i5-12600K is 32% faster than Ryzen 5 5600X under test on CPU-Z

CPU is even ahead of i9-11900K and Ryzen 7 5800X

We’ve already shown several different benchmarks of the next processors of the Intel’s 12th Generation. After a lot of unofficial information from the i9-12900K, i7-12700k and even i5-12400, now the i5-12600K decided to show up in tests done on the CPU-Z, leaving too big CPU behind.

The result obtained in the single-core benchmark by the intermediate CPU of the Alder Lake family was 746.2, surpassing with a large advantage any AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU and even the Core i9-11900K. Already in multi-core, the i5-12600K reached 7058.1 points. This value puts you in front Ryzen 7 5800X and i9-11900, 8C/16T CPUs. The two extra cores of the Core i5 Alder Lake ensure a slight advantage of 7%.

The performance with Intel’s multiple CPU cores is 32% higher than the result obtained by Ryzen 5 5600x and 34% higher than Core i5-11600K. If the test results done on Alder Lake CPUs so far are real, the i5-12600K is second only to the i7-12700K and i9-12900K in single-core. In multiple threads, just add the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5950X.



A value between $260 and $270 for this CPU, which puts it at a good advantage compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X costing about $400. In this case, the closest AMD CPU in price would be the Ryzen 5 5600X costing around $300. Even if the Core i5-12600K came in for $300, according to these leaks, it would have far superior performance.

The i5-12600K will be the Input CPU among those unlocked for overclocking and will have 10 cores composed of 6 Golden Cove (large) and 4 Gracemont (small) cores and a total of 16 threads (12+4). Large cores will have 4.9 GHz boost on up to two cores and 4.5 GHz on all cores. Small nuclei, on the other hand, must operate in 3.6 GHz on up to four of them and 3.4 GHz using all. The CPU is expected to have 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2) TDP.

Via: WCCFtech