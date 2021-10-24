Inter does the math to buy a defender on loan from Corinthians

Internacional is determined to buy Bruno Méndez. The 22-year-old player is one of the main highlights of the team and is appreciated by the fans and the coaching staff. The problem is the amount involved. Although it considers the figure “payable”, Colorado is preparing to calculate the necessary resources established in the loan agreement signed with Corinthians.

Inter and Corinthians play today (24), in Beira-Rio, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. Méndez could not play in the 4 pm (GMT) duel due to contractual reasons. Aware of this, he invaded the field to celebrate Mauricio’s goal in the last game and purposely took the yellow card. As it was hanging, it was suspended, and it fulfills the commitment in which it would not participate in any way.

It is difficult to find a reinforcement hired by Colorado during the season that has such a good performance, within the expectations created, as the Uruguayan. Bruno arrived without much fanfare and would, initially, be Gabriel Mercado’s reserve. But all it took was having a straight to reverse the order and become the absolute holder of the defense.

The tight matches and quick rapport with the rest of the team ensured him a captive place in the team. And the attitudes off the field strengthened the relationship with the club and the city.

Bruno makes a point of attending social actions organized by Inter, sought to engage in campaigns even outside the club, showed that he knows details and appreciates Colorado and lives the institution’s day-to-day life as if he were close for a much longer period than the nearly four months when you wear red.

The 17 games played so far were enough to convince the state management of the need to exercise the clause and purchase their rights at the end of the loan, which expires in the middle of next year. For this, the club calculates how it will pay the 6 million dollars (R$ 34 million at the current price) defined by Corinthians as an amount for the acquisition of 50% of the player’s rights.

According to the UOL Sport, Colorado will invest in a trade within the end of the bond (June 2022). Until then, he will look for the best strategy to guarantee the defender’s sequence in Beira-Rio.

Méndez is seen not only as security for Daniel’s goal (which has given way to Lomba due to an injury) currently, but as an investment that could yield even more in an eventual future sale.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL X CORINTHIANS

Date and time: 10/24/2001 (Sunday), at 4 pm (GMT)

Local: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa and Daniel from Espírito Santo Parro (both from RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Lindoso, Dourado, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto. Technician: Diego Aguirre.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Adson (Jo), Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho