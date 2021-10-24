Inter Miami approaches a hit with Jean Mota, and probe Raphael Veiga

Inter Miami, from the United States, signaled with the possibility of offering 12 million dollars (about R$ 68 million, at the current price) for Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras. The club also advanced in the negotiation for Jean Mota, from Santos, and should remove the player from Vila Belmiro soon. The information was published by reporter Lucas Musetti, from Gazeta Esportiva.

Also according to Gazeta, the MLS team understands that Jean Mota and Raphael Veiga play in different positions and, therefore, fulfill different roles on the field. Thus, hiring one of them would not make the other’s unfeasible.

Palmeiras holds 65% of Raphael Veiga’s rights and would be entitled to approximately R$44 million. The player would only go to the United States in January 2022, with the opening of the international transfer window.

The athlete has a contract until December 2024 and is the absolute titleholder. The team that has David Beckham as president wants to send representatives to Brazil to monitor the midfielder’s performance more closely before formalizing the conversations with the board of directors of Palmeira.

Raphael Veiga has 154 games for Palmeiras, with 38 goals scored. In the current season, he is the team’s top scorer with 13 goals, plus five assists.