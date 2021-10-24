Inter x Corinthians: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Internacional and Corinthians face off this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in Beira-Rio, in a game valid for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. CLICK HERE to follow in real time, with videos of the moves and goals.

The duel is a direct confrontation for a spot in the G-6. Colorado overcame Timon on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with Bragantino. Inter and Corinthians have 40 points, but Diego Aguirre’s team is sixth because of the goal difference (7 to 4).

On the field, the Gauchos try to find the path of victories after two matches. Before the draw with Massa Bruta, Inter were defeated 1-0 by Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque. The team hopes to make use of the local factor to overcome a direct rival and get closer to the G-4.

Corinthians comes from a moment of instability. In the last three games, they lost two: to Sport in Recife and to São Paulo in Morumbi, both 1-0. Much criticized on social networks, Sylvinho has been supported by the board, which says he believes in his work.

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulator

PVC analyzes Corinthians x Internacional, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão

Streaming: The TV Globo broadcasts to SP, DF, RR, AC, RO, AM, CE, AL, SE, BA, MT, MS, TO, GO, PR, SC and RS, with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Casagrande . Premiere and Sportv present for all of Brazil. Júlio Oliveira will be the narrator, with Pedrinho and Sérgio Xavier as commentators.

Real time: O ge tracks all bids in real time, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

Inter – coach: Diego Aguirre

Seeking victory, Colorado counts on the returns of Gabriel Mercado and Edenilson. The shirt 8 is hoping to help Taison and Patrick and get closer to Yuri Alberto to overcome Corinthians’ defensive system. Without Saravia and Heitor, the tendency is for Mercado to play on the right flank, with Kaique Rocha keeping alongside Cuesta.

Probable lineup: Marcelo Lomba; Gabriel Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny (Rodrigo Dourado), Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

3 out of 5 Inter’s probable lineup — Photo: ge Probable Inter lineup — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Renzo Saravia (physical wear); Heitor, Daniel, Matheus Cadorini and Vinícius Mello (injured); Bruno Méndez (suspended); Paolo Guerrero (leaving the club); Rodrigo Moledo (physical transition); Gustavo Maia (released for overseas audience).

Hanging: Yuri Alberto, Moisés, Rodrigo Dourado, Mercado, Saravia, Zé Gabriel, Boschilia and Mauricio.

+ CLICK HERE and read more news from Inter

Corinthians – coach: Sylvinho

Corinthians has an important reinforcement: right-back Fagner, who returns from suspension. He joins the team in the role of defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, who played improvised in the sector. The team does not have defender João Victor, who is suspended. Instead, the coach must bet on Raul Gustavo, a left-handed defender who will make Gil play on the right side of the defense. Up front, Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Jô fight for one of the vacancies. Reserve goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, revealed by Inter, was listed for the first time.

Probable lineup: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Adson (Jô or Mosquito); Roger Guedes.

4 out of 5 Likely Corinthians line-up against Internacional — Photo: ge Likely Corinthians line-up against Internacional — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: João Victor (suspended), Roni (ligament sprain of the right knee), Ruan Oliveira (surgical review of the left knee) and Willian (injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh).

Hanging: Cassio, Fábio Santos, Cantillo and Marquinhos.

+ CLICK HERE and read more Corinthians news