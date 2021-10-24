Iphone 13 arrives in Brazil; check prices and how to buy the new model – Technology

New colors have been added to Iphone 13 (Photo: Apple/Reproduction) More than a month after being officially launched by Apple, the Iphone 13, the latest version of the smartphone produced by Steve Jobs’ company, arrived in Brazil. Those interested in securing the new model can now make the purchase through Apple’s official website, which is offering free shipping to any destination in the country. Delivery time of about 15 days.

The Mini version, which has a 5.4-inch screen, with 128 GB storage, costs R$ 6,599. In the new line of Iphone, the storage capacity of 64 GB has been phased out, which was seen by experts as an improvement, because that way the lowest value already has a high level of storage.

The conventional version of the Iphone 13 has a 6.1-inch screen and costs R$ 7,599; while the Pro version, with the same display size, costs R$ 9,499. The most expensive version, the Iphone 13 Pro Max, with a 6.7-inch screen, goes to the home of the interested party who pays – at least – R$ 10,499. Only the Pro Max version offers the option of 1TB of storage, for a cost of R$14,499.

In addition to Apple, there are unofficial stores that have adopted sales to order, in which the customer makes a registration, makes the payment and waits for the device to arrive home in November – the case of Iplace.

Less design, more delivery







Similar to the 12, the Iphone 13 doesn’t have any great novelties in design, but it promises to deliver improvements in the processor and in the quality of the cameras. According to the company, at the launch of the model on September 14, the new A15 Bionic chip promises a clean and crash-free navigation.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, introduced the IpPhone 13 and promised that the cell phone has the most powerful chip on the market (Photo: Apple/Reproduction)

The two diagonal cameras – the wide-angle and the ultra-angle – will help with the new Cinema Mode, which makes it possible to record videos with dynamic automatic focus on people and objects and a blurred background effect in the scene. The Iphone Pro Max also has a telephoto lens to assist in recording.

In addition, consumers will have a battery of at least 1.5 hours longer than in previous versions.