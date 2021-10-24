Iranian governor gets slapped in the face during public speech

An event featuring a newly appointed Iranian governor was dramatically interrupted this Saturday (23) after a man stepped onto the stage and slapped him across the face.

Zeinolabedin Khorram, the new governor of the eastern province of Azerbaijan, was on stage giving a speech at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in the northeastern city of Tabriz when the incident occurred.

A video posted online by Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency shows a man calmly walking to Khorram, slapping him across the face and then pushing him away. The security guards rushed towards the offender and pulled him off the stage.

It was a rare breach of security in Iran – the event was attended by the country’s Minister of Interior, representatives from Ayatollah Khamenei’s office and other state officials.

Semiofficial news agency Tasnim identified the criminal as Ayoub Alizadeh, a member of the country’s armed forces. In an interview with state television IRIB, the provincial governor said he did not know the criminal personally.

The reason for the attack is not clear. According to Khorram, the assailant told police after being arrested that he slapped him because he was upset that a man had vaccinated his wife at a Covid-19 vaccine clinic instead of a woman, the IRIB said in its report. .

Another report said the attack was not political. When asked about the incident in parliament on Saturday, Ali Alizadeh, a representative from Maragheh, a city in the province of eastern Azerbaijan, said “certainly, this person’s motive was personal and had nothing to do with the governor’s appointment or even with their explanations”.

