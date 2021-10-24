Is the ban on selling slimming drugs an evolution or a setback? | health

Last Thursday, 10/14/2021, the Supreme Court (STF) overturned the law that allowed the commercialization of the anorectics amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol, which are remedies to reduce appetite, popularly known as slimming remedies, closing even more so the already limited range of treatment options for obesity – which require a change in habits, with a nutritional diet and inclusion of physical activities in the routine, but which in some cases require other approaches, such as psychological support and the use of medication. It all started in 2011, after the dissemination of the results of the SCOUT study, in which patients who had a very high cardiovascular risk using Sibutramine were evaluated. On that occasion, ANVISA chose to suspend the registration of all anti-obesity drugs that act on the central nervous system. Currently, Sibutramine is the only representative of anorectics registered by ANVISA and marketed, escaping from the STF decision.

+ Obesity: causes of the disease go far beyond eating too much

+ Obesity is a complex disease: we need to welcome people and get the strategies right

1 of 1 Three slimming drugs were banned by Anvisa — Photo: Istock Getty Images Three slimming drugs were banned by Anvisa — Photo: Istock Getty Images

After pressure exerted by many experts in the treatment of obesity, ANVISA, at the end of the same year, revoked the decision and returned to the Sibutramine registration activity, but kept the Femproporex, Mazindol and Anfepramona registrations inactive. However, these drugs continued to be marketed by the magistral pharmacy, supported by law 13454/2017, without the need for registration by ANVISA.

Obesity currently affects about 41 million Brazilians, according to the latest IBGE survey, this means one in six Brazilians. The removal of these medications from the market only harmed several patients who were regularly monitored and used these substances. The big point in relation to anorectics is their correct indication: they are not for all patients, they should only be indicated in selected cases where the doctor detects the need for appetite suppression and absence of risks. But the STF’s decision is so arbitrary that it has not removed Sibutramine itself from the market, which has been the reason for all the discussion since 2011. According to physician Mariana Soldati, “the removal of other anorectics from the market can bring harm to countless patients, as obesity it needs to be seen and addressed as a disease. Therefore, doctors need drug options for their treatment.”

Obesity is a polygenic and multifactorial disease. This means that it has a strong genetic inheritance and manifests itself in the presence of favorable environmental components such as sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits – which can be triggered by various organic reasons, such as decreased serotonin, binge eating disorder that, for control, depend on the association of anti-obesity medications that act around all the points that lead the patient to become obese.

Anorectics are safe medications, but because they act on the central nervous system, they may present as side effects agitation, increased pressure and tachycardia. Therefore, they are contraindicated in patients at high cardiovascular risk or diagnosed with some psychiatric diseases. Even in several other countries, such as the United States, many of these drugs are approved for the treatment of obesity with significant results. One of the examples that we do not have in Brazil is Phentermine, which in a recent study proved to be beneficial in association with liraglutide.

Currently, in Brazil, we have three anti-obesity drugs: Sibutramine, Orlistat and Liraglutide, the latter acting not on the central nervous system, but on the intestine, promoting gastric emptying, elimination of fat from the feces and satiety. All other medications used are considered treatments off-label.

Liraglutide, one of the most used medications to combat obesity, is even, in a contradictory way, sold in any pharmacy in Brazil without a prescription. In my opinion, it is at least irresponsible, since liraglutide is part of a drug class of GLP1 analogues and, therefore, it is considered a hormone replacement that can have several side effects if administered without the correct indication. In other places, such as the USA and Europe, it is not possible to buy the GLP-1 analogue at the pharmacy without a prescription.

Removing anorectics from the market based on a study that evaluated them in a population at high risk for using them is at least an error in indicating a class of medications that are, yes, very useful as tools in the treatment of this growing disease.

The great wish of us obesity experts is that more and more anti-obesity medications will be approved, not the other way around. The hope is for evolution, not the other way around. But always with a prescription, so that they are carefully indicated by doctors. After all, we are in a society where lay people think that obesity “is shameless”, when in fact it is a disease that needs multidisciplinary and individualized treatment; where countless health professionals who “think they know how to treat obesity” actually don’t; and in which specialists are increasingly suffering from prejudice and the scarcity of effective treatments for obesity.