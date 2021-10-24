“It came from the sewer of Brazilian history”

Actor Wagner Moura harshly criticized Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the government’s cultural policy, in an interview to promote his debut film as director, the feature “Marighella”. Moura spoke to Folha de São Paulo about the disagreements with Ancine (National Cinema Agency) that hindered the release of the film and stated that he believed that Bolsonaro “is connected to the sewer of Brazilian history”.

“Marighella” is a 2017 production, but will only open in early November this year in Brazilian cinemas. The delay, according to the director, was mainly due to the obstacles imposed by Ancine, with the aim of censoring the film. For Moura, the film was censored by the organ for being a biography of Carlos Marighella, a communist guerrilla who fought against the military dictatorship.

“I have a very clear view of this and I have no doubt that the film was censored. Ancine’s denials of launching and then filing our orders are unexplained. And this came at a time when Bolsonaro was talking publicly about filtering at the agency,” he said.

The film was screened at the Berlin Film Festival in 2019, where it was applauded by the public. The film features Seu Jorge in the skin of the guerrilla and writer, and has names like Bruno Gagliasso, Adriana Esteves and Humberto Carrão in the cast. Regarding expectations for the premiere in Brazil, Moura believes that there may be some resistance to the film on the part of the public, due to the current scenario that the country is facing, being governed by a manager who frequently attacks culture.

“The controversy in “Marighella” is much less about Carlos Marighella and the armed struggle than about the Bolsonaro government. It’s a film about a historical character, from his time; Bolsonaro is an anachronistic character”, he said during the interview.

On the other hand, Moura also explains that currently, the Brazilian public already has a clearer view of the negative directions that Jair Bolsonaro’s administration has taken. “The tragedy of the Bolsonaro government is already much clearer for Brazilians than perhaps it was in 2019, when we tried to release “Marighella” for the first time. Perhaps, today, there is a greater understanding that this is a Brazilian cultural product, that the fact of being banned, censored, attacked by the government is absurd”, he argued.

When asked about the political scenario that is approaching the election year, the actor said that if the election was today, “I would vote for Lula”, and stressed the need to defend the democratic system. “I think what is at stake today is democracy itself. The setback was so big that we have to look at the health of democracy, regardless of who the next president of Brazil is. We have to overcome this delay. (…) If the election were today, I would vote for Lula. I recognize him, perhaps, as the most important president in the history of Brazil”.

When evaluating Bolsonaro’s government, Moura continued to fire criticism, highlighting the vision that Brazil currently has abroad. “Brazil is a country that is no longer an international joke. When foreigners come to talk to us, they speak with pity”, he said. For the actor, Bolsonaro is a product “connected to the sewer of history” in the country.

“I usually say that Bolsonaro’s victory in the elections was tragic, but educational. This procession of mediocrity that comes after him shows that Bolsonaro is not an alien, not from Mars. He is a character deeply connected to the sewer of Brazilian history, which shows us that Brazil is not just a country of originality, beauty, power, diversity, and biodiversity. The favor that Bolsonaro did us was to reveal this other Brazil, which was camouflaged; it was to show us that we are also an authoritarian, violent, racist country, of a scrotum elite”, he concluded.

