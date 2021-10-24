‘It never gave me an opening’, says Marina about Gui

Lary Bottino’s departure from “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) and his visit to “Hora do Faro” stirred Marina Ferrari’s feelings. In the program recorded on Friday, Marina was called false, traitor, “mimimi”, sly, selfish, ungrateful, soap, plant and individualist.

Besides, he heard from Lary that she doesn’t have the sensitivity to see and understand her friendship relationship with Gui Araujo. The speech shook the person, who now worries about what the influencer is thinking.

Marina revealed to Aline that she wanted to talk to Gui, but she seems to have no courage. Her friend encouraged her: “The relationship you have with him is different from any relationship you have here.” And Ferrari countered: “While I’m very close to him, he never gave me much openness either”

Aline, in turn, said that maybe Lary would do something to keep her away from Bill, but now is their chance to talk. “I think I should speak my version of everything, about what I think of each thing she said,” said Marina, who is afraid that Gui thinks she spoke ill of their friendship coming from outside the reality show.

“If you don’t talk, you’ll keep the feeling guarded, with doubt. If you talk, what are you going to miss? Nothing,” snapped Aline, who seems to have convinced Marina to have an enlightening conversation.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 7 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus two / 7 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 3 / 7 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 4 / 7 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 5 / 7 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 7 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 7 / 7 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus