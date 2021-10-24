Itaipu may close 2021 with the lowest energy generation in the last 26 years | National Newspaper

The Itaipu hydroelectric plant, in Paraná, may end the year with the lowest energy generation in the last 26 years, and this reduction has an impact on the consumer’s pocket.

Itaipu has the second largest power generation capacity in the world, but it is producing far less than it could. From January until now, the hydroelectric plant generated over 52.8 million megawatts, almost 15% less compared to the same period last year. And 2020 had already been the worst year in generation, since the hydroelectric plant started operating with 20 turbines. Before the water crisis, Itaipu produced more than 90 million megawatts per year.

The justification of the direction of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant for this drop in energy production comes from the ONS, the National Electric System Operator. The order was to generate less energy and leave the water stored in the reservoir for an even more critical moment.

“Itaipu can be asked to leave with production x to 2x in a matter of at most 10 minutes. So we can restore energy, if there is a problem in any region that is a major consumer”, says the Brazilian general director of Itaipu Binacional, João Francisco Ferreira.

Since September 1st, a new tariff flag has been in effect on the electricity bill, called the water scarcity flag. The extra fee of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh should continue until April of next year.

“The strategy of storing water in the reservoirs is correct, since the level of the reservoirs is very low. But for that you have to activate the thermoelectric plants. The whole problem is that thermoelectric plants run on fossil fuel, which, in addition to being a pollutant, is extremely expensive. So this has an impact on the consumer’s pocket,” says Maurício Tolmasquim, a professor at Coppe/UFRJ.

The hydroelectric plant claims that this is the worst drought since Itaipu started operating and that, in order to optimize production, it is generating the maximum amount of energy, with less water consumption.

The first half of October registered a large volume of rain in Paraná, which gave breath to the reservoirs, including the Itaipu, which is within the average.