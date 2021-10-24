‘It’s different’, says Boninho when showing the construction of the new house for ‘Big Brother Brasil’ | Television

Boninho shows the construction of the BBB’s new houseinstagram reproduction
Published 10/23/2021 16:44 | Updated 10/23/2021 4:45 PM
Rio – Boninho stirred up internet users by giving a small spoiler of the construction of the ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’ house, through Instagram, this Saturday. “Guys, look! What is this door here? See? Didn’t you see? It’s different,” he said through the video. In the caption, the director wrote: “Alive eye!!! There are a lot of spoilers there! And the work is just beginning!”.
Boninho fans, of course, tried to get his attention by asking for a parking space at the BBB. “My future home,” joked a netizen. “Already lock me in there,” asked another. “Maybe next year I’ll be at the pool, love…”, commented a third.
See the video: