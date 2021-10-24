‘It’s different’, says Boninho when showing the construction of the new house for ‘Big Brother Brasil’ | Television



Boninho shows the construction of the BBB’s new house – instagram reproduction

Rio – Boninho stirred up internet users by giving a small spoiler of the construction of the ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’ house, through Instagram, this Saturday. “Guys, look! What is this door here? See? Didn’t you see? It’s different,” he said through the video. In the caption, the director wrote: “Alive eye!!! There are a lot of spoilers there! And the work is just beginning!”.

Upon seeing the publication, Tadeu Schmidt, who is the new presenter of the reality show, joked: “Make me a little room next door, boss!!!!”, he wrote. Gil do Vigor also commented on the video. “Two doors???? Arthur Picoli, we have to go through that new door too.”

Boninho fans, of course, tried to get his attention by asking for a parking space at the BBB. “My future home,” joked a netizen. “Already lock me in there,” asked another. “Maybe next year I’ll be at the pool, love…”, commented a third.

See the video:

Recently, Boninho denied the participation of comedian Paulo Vieira and presenter Ellen Roche in the reality show on his social network. “The speculation started and we didn’t even start working on it right. Tadinho do Paulo Vieira. Man, do your show on GNT. Ellen Rocche? I love it, but no. It’s all wrong! There’s nothing like that yet,” said Boninho, using a “helmet” against spoilers.