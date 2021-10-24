Iza invites fans of Empress Leopoldinense to learn the samba of Carnaval 2022: ‘I’m already very anxious’ | Samba Selection

If it’s up to the singer Iza, the 2022 carnival has already started and with full gas. This Saturday (23), she made a series of stories on her Instagram profile to invite her followers to watch the program “Seleção do Samba”, which airs on Globo after Altas Horas, and learn the samba-plot of the Empress Leopoldinense – school of which he is queen of drums.
“Passing on to remind you that tonight, after Altas Horas, there’s the ‘Samba Selection’, and I’ll be there with my Empress. You don’t miss it because it’s too beautiful, the Empress is too beautiful our sambas are too beautiful. You can’t miss it. And he’s already learning samba for the upcoming carnival, I’m already very anxious”, she said.
- Read too:
- Paolla Oliveira: ‘May we have a safe carnival’
- TV Globo shows the choice of the Special Group’s sambas
Iza and the look chosen for the ‘Samba Selection’: looking forward to the 2022 carnival — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
Iza also gave another “reason” for followers to watch the show by posting the look she wore while recording the show.
In a transparent jumpsuit with bugles and sparkles, the singer showed her great shape and that she is ready to reign in front of the Empress’ drums.
Iza full and ready for carnival — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
The Ramos school, owner of eight carioca carnival titles, will take the plot “Meninos, eu vivi… where the sabiá sings, where Dalva and Lamartine sing” to Sapucaí. Designed by the carnival artist Rosa Magalhães, the plot will honor Arlindo Rodrigues, who died in 1987.
As of October 16, TV Globo, Globoplay and g1 will air the program “Seleção do Samba”. For five Saturdays, the public will be able to follow the choice of the samba-song of each of the 12 schools of the Special Group of Rio Carnival. The programs start after Altas Horas (learn more).
Gabriel, who is 33 years old and is from São Paulo, conquered the victory in choosing the samba-enredo after the third attempt. He composed alone for Covid and also for personal reasons.
“I come from the carnival area itself, from the plot construction area. I studied Arlindo for a long time in my life and I wanted this samba to come out of me to talk about people I love and admire and to make this declaration to the Empress, who welcomed me, welcomed me as a son”, said Gabriel.
Iza, master Lolo and the Empress’s drums during the recordings — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
- Colors: green, white and gold
- President: Cátia Drummond
- Carnival: Rosa Magalhães
- Carnival Director: Junior Schall
- Interpreters: Arthur Franco, Bruno Ribas and Preto Joia
- Drum Master: Luiz Alberto (Lolo)
- Drum Queen: Iza
- Plot: “Boys, I have lived… where the thrush sings, where Dalva and Lamartine sing”
Composers of the finalist sambas:
- Gabriel Melo
- Take Me, Gil Branco, Gabriel Coelho, Luiz Brinquinho and Renne Leme Filmes
- Moisés Santiago, Aldir Senna, João Paulo, Wilson Mineiro, Guilherme Macedo
- TV Globo shows the choice of the Special Group’s sambas
- Liesa announces ticket prices and sales start date
IN THE LIGHT OF A NOBLE DESTINY
THE GIFT OF TOUCHING HEARTS
AND YOU WERE A GIRL, SIGNING POETRY
BETWEEN VERSES AND SEASONS
WHEN THE GREAT TEACHER’S HAND
OUR PATH IN GOLD DECORATED
I WENT FROM RIBALTA TO AVENUE
YOU SO BEAUTIFUL, IT WAS THE LOVE SCENE (OTHER THERE THERE LAUÊ)
I MADE THE ORCHESTRA DA FOLIA, MANEQUIM DAS FANTASIAS
THAT JOHN IN ANOTHER TIME TORN
TAKE ON THE LACE SKIRT! TO SEE WHAT I SAW
MIRROR OF THE RED RACE… XICA AND ZOMBIE!
AND DISCOVER NEW BRAZIL IN IDENTITY
SINGING WILLOW, Ô, SAVE THE YOUTH!
TOOK ME TO BE KING IN HIS ASSYRIA
WE WERE ONE VOICE AT THE BAHIA ALTAR
I SHINE… ON ITS ILLUMINATED STAGE
DANCEI… SABIÁ SINGED MY PEAKAGE
I DREAMED OF DALVA AND I LIVED WITH GOD
YOUR SAMBA BORN ON THE HILL
ECHOES OF THE PEOPLE AND ROUNDS IN THE SKY
AWAKEN IN YOUR ARMS AGAIN
IN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FLOWER TRACE ON PAPER
ONE DAY THE SADNESS WILL BE A SCA
ETERNAL BE! BELOVED EMPRESS!
COME CHARM ME, GO BACK TO YOUR PLACE!
YOUR CLOTH IS MY GOOD WILL
AND FROM ABOVE THE GREATEST FATHER SENT TO SAY
WHO LIVED PRA LOVE YOU, WILL FOLLOW WITH YOU!