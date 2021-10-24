J? Windows 11 v first emerge root for your Android subsystem

Since its confirmation in June of this year, support for Android apps in Windows 11 has been drawing attention for integrating previously divergent operating systems and thus raising the possibilities for its users, thanks to a partnership with Amazon. Now, after we started to see its effective initial availability in Windows 11 Channel Dev, developers started to explore the possibilities behind the novelty and right away, we have the emergence of information related to the supposed root of the Microsoft solution.

According to John Wu, Magisk developer, a teamwork that also includes the people from Riru and LSPosed managed to put an assisted and functional SU using emulator scripts. “Yes, we managed to get kernel-assisted SU up and running on the WSA, which boots Magisk using my emulator scripts, and the rest is business as usual.”