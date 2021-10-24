Jade Picon speaks out about controversy with Gui Araújo

A great controversy arose outside of The Farm 13 on account of Gui Araújo, since the pawn ended up talking too much when revealing a romance with jade picon, stating that she was the “most forbidden of his ex-girlfriends”.

In talk with MC Gui, the guy ended up opening the game and suggesting that he and the girl had sex while she was dating another guy. “‘I stayed [com ela] well before, at the end of the contract [namoro] previous. I said: ‘You know what you want, everything you do!’ And she said: ‘Brother, I’m telling you, because the stuff is like this: I want a lot’. After that, the baguio went crazy. Like, day night, night, day! [frequência das relações sexuais]”, said.

The girl who recently ended her relationship with João Guilherme ended up commenting on the controversy in an interview with Hugo Gloss. “I know that a lot of people are waiting for me to demonstrate. I was exposed on national television with lines that didn’t even come out of my mouth and situations that never happened”, she said.

“It’s really annoying to see my name involved in so much gossip since I’m single, putting together assumptions and lies to support something false – how they took photos and videos of us as friends during my relationship and create their own conclusions – often putting me in a position that I see my private life being exposed in areas that I should never come to explain to myself, but I feel obliged to bring my side of the story out of respect for everyone who knows me and accompanies me around here.”, continued Jade.

“Gui has been a friend of our family since 2013 and I’m not going to crucify him for this exposure, but he has to stop this attitude of exposing people’s lives through his unilateral and non-consensual narrative that has been repeated within the reality and not just me! When he leaves, we’ll talk. Just like I talked to João today. All of this, boosted by the fact that I’m a woman, I received an avalanche of offenses and judgments and I will continue to receive it by stating the facts”, sentenced.