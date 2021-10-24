Jade Picon speaks out after controversy with Gui Araújo: ‘I was exposed’

The weekend could have been peaceful in the lives of some famous people, but that’s not what happened. After Gui Araújo revealed that he had an affair with jade picon, many already thought that she would have betrayed João Guilherme, her ex-boyfriend.

However, after João Guilherme spoke, Duda Reis, ex-affair of Gui Araújo also talk about the subject, it was up to Jade Picon to come to light and clarify the facts in an interview with blogger Hugo Gloss.

“I know that a lot of people are waiting for me to demonstrate. I was exposed on national television with lines that never came out of my mouth and situations that never happened”, she began.

Jade Picon said that she should never explain anything about her personal life, but “she felt obliged” given the repercussions that the facts took.

“It’s really annoying to see my name involved in so much gossip since I’m single, putting together assumptions and lies to support something false – how they took photos and videos of us as friends during my relationship and create their own conclusions – often putting me in a position that I see my private life being exposed in areas that I should never come to explain to myself, but I feel obliged to bring my side of the story out of respect for everyone who knows me and accompanies me around here”, continued Jade.

The influencer also revealed that she talked to her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, about the matter and that she received many insults from haters.

“Gui has been a friend of our family since 2013 and I’m not going to crucify him for this exposure, but he has to stop this attitude of exposing people’s lives through his unilateral and non-consensual narrative that has been repeated within the reality and not just me! When he leaves, we’ll talk. Just like I talked to João today. All of this, boosted by the fact that I’m a woman, I received an avalanche of offenses and judgments and I will continue to receive it by stating the facts”, she concluded.