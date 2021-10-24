Jean Mota’s wife exposes death threats to player after expulsion in Santos defeat

This Saturday, the saints lost to the America-MG, in Vila Belmiro, by 2 to 0, and approached the Z4 of the Series A. Coelho’s first goal was scored in the additions of the initial stage, after a penalty by Jean Mota, who had just entered.

After the match, the midfielder’s wife, Marianne Mota, reported on social media that the player received death threats.

US Stories of Instagram, Marianne exposed some comments she received in the private conversation on the social network. One user stated that the athlete was “a garbage” and deserved “to be beaten to death”. Another was in the same vein and also cursed Jean.

Marianne then wrote a message after posting the screenshots of the conversations: “This is tiring. Want to complain, complain in the right place. Humanity is SICK.”

Jean Mota has been with Santos since 2016 and has played 253 games for the club, scoring twenty goals and 26 assists. This season, he has played 49 games: he netted three times and made four passes for goal.

Santos has 29 points in the Brazilian Championship and can enter the relegation zone in this round if Bahia, sport or Guild.

