The last phase of the Genesis novel follows the entire trajectory of the son of Jacob, who went from being a slave to one of the most powerful men in Pharaoh’s land. Soon, the soap opera will come to an end and the time slot will make room for other biblical productions. Some questions that may arise from the public, since the serials are in the final stretch, are: How old did José do Egypt die and will this be shown in the telenovela?

Joseph of Egypt died at how old?

According to the Bible, Joseph died at the age of 110, he was still living in Egypt. When he died, he was embalmed and then placed in a sarcophagus, as the customs of Egypt at the time dictated.

Sold as a slave by his brothers at the age of 17, Joseph of Egypt spent around 93 years in Pharaoh’s land, counting since he arrived as a servant and later became governor. When he interpreted Pharaoh’s dreams and was taken out of prison to assume the office of ruler, he had already lived in the country for over a decade and was 30 years old.

When he died at the age of 110, Joseph of Egypt lived 37 years less than his father, Jacob, who died at 147. After the family patriarch was taken to Pharaoh’s land to find his son, he remained in the country and lived in contact with the heir for 17 years.

death in the novel

It has not yet been revealed by Record TV whether the death of José do Império at 110 years of age will be covered in the soap opera Genesis. The summaries provided by the station usually reveal the events of only the five chapters of the next week, therefore, there is still no information about the outcome of the biblical booklet. If the production shows the death of José, it was also not disclosed whether the scene will be with the actor Juliano Laham made up to give him the appearance of an advanced age, or if he will be replaced by an older actor.

After Genesis is finished, Record TV will show two reruns that follow the chronological order of the Bible after Joseph, The Ten Commandments, which tells the story of Moses, and then The Promised Land, starring the also famous biblical character Joshua. Both productions will be shown in reduced form in the same time slot as Genesis, at 9:00 pm.

