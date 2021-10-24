Juciely raises cup for the 1st time as captain of Sesc-Flamengo: “It’s different” | volleyball

Twelve seasons with the Sesc-Flamengo shirt (including the period of Bernardinho’s project before the partnership with the club rubro-negro). Seven Superliga titles. Three conquests of Copa do Brasil and Supercopa. Eleven times Carioca champion. When it comes to Juciely, it seems that all possible goals have already been met, but the central is never tired of surpassing itself and expanding its history in the team led by Bernardinho.

1 of 1 Juciely with the Carioca volleyball trophy — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Juciely with the Carioca volleyball trophy — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

With the victory over Fluminense in the Golden Set, the rubro-negro reached the 17th title in the competition, however, with a “rookie” in charge of the trophy. Despite the amount of championships in her luggage, Juciely had never raised a cup as captain of the Rio club.

– So, I hadn’t even stopped to think about this situation of being the first title as captain, right? I’ve had other experiences that are a little different, but I’m happy to be a Rio champion again. This time, manage to lift that cup. It’s a little different – he told.

Flamengo beats Fluminense and conquers Women’s Volleyball Carioca

Despite a performance below Sesc-Flamengo, who had scored 3-0 in the first leg at Laranjeiras, Juciely highlighted the importance of the collective and dedicated the new individual achievement to all team members.

– Really, we lost a little lucidity in many moments there. I lost patience with myself a little, because we couldn’t make mistakes as silly as we did. Fluminense’s team was very warrior, we knew about their individual technical quality, and that they would come for all or nothing. What was important here, what stood out, was that the strength of our group spoke louder. Parts came from the bank that made up for the errors, the lucidity too, right, that we lost a little there. They were very warriors, congratulations. And I can only dedicate this to everyone, because we worked a lot, we went a long way and congratulations to the entire Sesc-Flamengo team for this title – concluded Juciely.

With the end of the State Championship, Sesc-Flamengo has a new target in sight: the Women’s Superliga 2021/2022, which will start next Thursday, the 28th. On Friday, the 29th, the team led by coach Bernardinho will visit Sesi -Bauru, in São Paulo, in a match valid for the first round of the competition.

Women’s Superliga First Round Table:

Thursday (10/28)

17h – Brasília Volleyball x Maringá

Friday (10/29)

6:30 pm – Minas x Valinhos (SporTV 2)

6:30 pm – Clube x Pinheiros Beach

9 pm – Sesi-Bauru x Sesc-Flemish (SporTV 2)

9 pm – Barueri x Curitiba

Saturday (10/30)

9:30 pm – Osasco x Fluminense (SporTV 2)