Justice and banks auction real estate with 50% discount

By the end of October, the Federal Court and different financial institutions will auction properties with 50% discounts. There are opportunities with initial bids of R$33 thousand, a house in Goiás, with 96.6 m², for example.

The Federal Court auction takes place on October 25th and has around 70 properties. Among the options are houses, apartments, warehouses, commercial offices, among others in different cities in the state of São Paulo.

The bids will be made on the Fidalgo Leilões website and, depending on the property, payment can be paid in cash or in installments.

The Zukerman Leilões platform will auction more than 400 bank properties in the last days of October. The institutions are from Brazil, Bradesco, Inter, Itaú, Pan, Safra and Santander.

There are opportunities in different states of the country such as Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, among others.

On both sites you can also find properties that will be auctioned by the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) in the coming weeks.

Interested parties must register in advance with personal data and be aware of the notice. Any natural or legal person can participate if they are in possession of documents and check sheets for payment.

beware of occupied properties

There are occupied properties. It is up to the buyer to take the measures and bear any expenses for regularizing and vacating the property. Specialists recommend buying vacant properties preferably and give tips, such as reading the notice carefully and visiting the property beforehand, if possible (see this and other tips before buying property at auction).