Kassab’s project is to make Pacheco Lula’s deputy

Stands in decisive states point to an alliance between PSD and PT. PSB is option for coalition

squid, today, there are two viable electoral options discussed within the PT for a vice, who go through PSB and PSD: Flavio Dino, newcomer to the socialist nest, governor of Maranhão and an exponent of the left in the Northeast. AND pacheco, which pleases the GDP of the São Paulo-Minas Gerais axis (he is a friend of Josué Gomes, son of the late José Alencar).

President of the Senate, with a conciliatory profile and coherent public speech, lawyer Rodrigo Pacheco – who will change the DEM for the PSD – will be the pre-candidate for president of the Republic. But the bigger design of the PSD controller, Gilberto Kassab, and with the senator’s consent, is taking his name to vice-president on Lula da Silva’s (PT) slate, who leads the polls of intention to vote for president in 2022.

Not only does a convescot between ports point towards this in the direction of the PSD. A brief overview of the platforms already being articulated for the majority campaign for the governments of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais and Bahia – with large electoral colleges – indicates this scenario that is slowly engendering.

As the column published, before switching parties next year, Pacheco has already asked Kassab for an X-ray of the state stands and consulted former presidents (Temer, Sarney and FHC) to make the decision to put his face in the electoral window so soon .

The PSD is moving slowly (but strongly) in regional alliances with the PT. Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, at today’s event in which Pacheco was the distinguished guest, Eduardo Paes could not hold back and has already announced support for PT member Felipe Santa Cruz (president of OAB-RJ) for the state government. The PT also deals with the PSD of the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, pre-candidate for the Government; And in Bahia, senator Otto Alencar (PSD), who will seek reelection, is in tune with Jaques Wagner (PT), who wants to return to the Ondina Palace.

PSB in the cake

The PSB joins this project with the PSD in two important states: In São Paulo, the former governor Geraldo Alckmin – broken with João Doria – must join Kassab’s party and articulates an alliance with Márcio França’s PSB. In this drawing, the duo can compete against Fernando Haddad, the natural PT candidate for Palácio Bandeirantes – but all aligned with Lula on the national stage.

In Pernambuco, a Lula stronghold for decades, who controls the PSD is federal deputy André de Paula, who intends to run for the Senate. He is also aligned with the PSB of Governor Paulo Câmara. And the PSD from Pernambuco can join the verticalization of the pro-Lula project.

The PSB is in Lula’s coalition project – it will be the natural path for the PSD of Kassab. Kassab’s party, despite a strong caucus in the National Congress, is alone in the race. These platforms mentioned above refer to a PT-PSD-PSB coalition a priori.

Plan B

If Kassab’s project does not succeed, naturally Rodrigo Pacheco will be the PSD candidate – who can run without a coalition and as a bet of being the third way in the expected polarization between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro (for now without a party).

