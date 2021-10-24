know all about male contraceptives







O Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @coso.contraception / Alto Astral

As a response to the numerous side effects and dangers of the female contraceptive pill, German scientist Rebecca Weiss created a contraceptive for men only. According to her, the contraceptive alternatives on the market were scarce and this motivated her to develop a new method, as this scenario did not only affect her, but all women.

Named “COSO”, the artifact consists of a small bathtub capable of temporarily neutralizing sperm through ultrasound. For this reason, the term “bath in the testicles” became popular: the sensation of using the product is as if the region were being bathed. So far, all tests done by Rebecca have shown no side effects or pain with use.

award

Promisingly, the invention was awarded at the James Dyson Awards international design competition. The scientist won US$45,000 (about R$250,000) and stated that she intends to invest the amount to continue testing COSO and, in the future, to be able to market it, aiming at improving sexual health for several women.

repercussion

It only had to be announced (and awarded!) for the method to be among the most talked about subjects in the world. After all, the use of female hormonal pills is a longstanding discussion: just read the package insert to know a multitude of problems that can be caused by their use, such as thrombosis, mainly. Did the long-awaited male contraceptive arrived? We are attentive!