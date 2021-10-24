Learn how a vaccine is produced, from the laboratory to the syringe

RIO — Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the search for vaccines and, later, their effectiveness against the virus, have made the news. The subject came to dominate conversations between friends and relatives. But how is an immunizer made? How long is the delicate path taken by scientists until a vaccine can be available at the health post?

The immunizers contain minimal fragments of the disease-causing organism or the matrices to manufacture these small parts. The formulas are also made up of ingredients that make the vaccine effective and safe for the population. Until the final product is approved and released, all these components with complicated names are tested by researchers: antigen, preservatives, stabilizers, surfactants, residues, diluents and adjuvants.

Until they enter a country’s vaccination program, vaccines go through three phases, just like medications. Before that, however, tests and assessments determine which antigen (the active component that triggers the immune system’s reaction) should be used to generate a satisfactory response from the body. This step does not involve testing on humans — experimental vaccines are used first on animals.

After completing the three phases, the results are gathered in tests prepared by the scientists. From there, there are a series of steps to be followed, such as efficacy and safety analyzes for approval by regulatory and health entities. A vaccine can then be discarded or approved according to the reports submitted.

This year, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) denied authorization for the emergency use of Sputnik V in Brazil, despite being already applied in other countries. The reason was that Brazilian regulatory requirements were not met. All vaccines incorporated into the national plan continue to be monitored to ensure their safety.

In addition to submitting documents, the approval process for immunizing agents against Covid-19 involved visits by technicians to production and filling centers.

Antibodies

Antibodies Photo: Art

Considered soldiers of our body, they are always ready to take action at any sign of antigens (1). The problem is when the unknown invader “confuses” the antibodies, leaving them unresponsive and opening the way for a new disease (2).

That’s why vaccines have weakened or inactivated parts of a certain organism, which do not cause the disease, but stimulate the immune system to act against the enemy. Some types of vaccine require multiple doses, spaced over a period of time, to ensure the production of long-lived antibodies and the development of memory cells.

the ingredients of a vaccine

Antigen: It is the active component that generates a response from the immune system or the matrix to make the active component. It is present in all vaccines and can be a small part of the body that causes the disease (such as a protein or sugar) or the whole body in weakened or inactivated form.

Preservatives: These substances prevent the vaccine from being contaminated after the vial is opened (in case a container has more than one dose). When the bottle contains only one dose, the use of preservatives is unnecessary. The most common preservative is 2-phenoxyethanol.

Stabilizers: They are used to prevent chemical reactions in the vaccine, in addition to preventing the product from sticking to the walls of the vial. Usually sugars, amino acids, gelatin and proteins are used for these purposes.

Surfactants: Responsible for keeping all the vaccine ingredients mixed, they prevent the deposit and agglutination of the elements that are in the liquid form of the vaccine.

Waste: They are present in vaccines in such minute amounts that they are measured as part per million or parts per billion. Remnants of substances used during the production of immunizers may include egg proteins, yeast or antibiotics.

Waste: They are the ones who dilute a vaccine to the correct concentration. The most commonly used substance for this purpose is sterilized water.

Adjuvants: Not all vaccines contain this ingredient, which improves the immune response. It can be, for example, a small amount of aluminum salts, which do not cause health problems even in the long term, as already proven by science.

testing phases

Phase 1

Phase 1 Photo: Art

The vaccine is given to a small group of volunteers, usually young people and healthy adults. The objective is to assess the safety of the immunizing agent, confirm whether it generates an immune system response and determine the correct dosage.

Level 2

Phase 2 Photo: Art

With the dosage set, the group of volunteers grows to a few hundred. At this stage, scientists continue to assess the vaccine’s safety and ability to generate an immune system response.

Here, the participants have the same characteristics as the target audience for which the immunizing agent is intended. This group includes people who have not received protection to determine whether the reactions among those vaccinated are linked to the product or not.

Stage 3

Stage 3 Photo: Art

The group is now made up of thousands of volunteers, thus increasing the amount of data available to scientists. Normally the third phase takes place in several countries, ensuring that performance will be satisfactory among different populations.

Phase 3 placebo Photo: Art

In steps 2 and 3, both specialists and volunteers do not know who received the vaccine or the placebo (a substance with no physical effect, but a psychological one). Called the “blind trial”, this device avoids influence on safety and efficacy evaluations. Those involved are informed only after completion of the studies.

Types of immunizers

Two of the most used vaccines against Covid-19 in Brazil, AstraZeneca and Coronavac use different technologies. The immunizing agent manufactured by Fiocruz uses the viral vector, when only part of the genetic code of the new coronavirus is used; the product produced by Butantan has the entire virus, but it also does not cause the disease because it was inactivated (the same happens in flu vaccines).

egg vaccine

In July, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the start of testing ButanVac in humans. The Butantan immunizer is developed from the introduction of a modified virus that contains Covid-19 protein in embryonated chicken eggs. This already happens in the flu vaccine (the institute annually produces 80 million of this immunizing agent using eggs). The technology was developed by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York, USA.

pandemic exception

In health emergencies like the current one, the emergency use of vaccines can be put into practice. Regulated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the process is fast, but rigorous. In this case, the relationship between risks and benefits is taken into account, so that immunizers reach the population as quickly as possible. Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists from all over the world worked in several phases at the same time, managing to quickly reach the vaccines that have been applied.

manufacturing and storage

After approval, vaccines are now manufactured on a large scale. Stored in glass jars, they must be able to withstand extreme temperatures, so that they maintain their integrity until reaching the population all over the world. Most immunizers should be refrigerated between 2 and 8°C. In April of this year, Anvisa updated Pfizer’s vaccine storage requirements against Covid-19: between -25° and -15°, for a period of up to two weeks. Until then, the bottles had to stay at temperatures ranging from -90° to -60°.

Quality control

Even after being incorporated into the national immunization plan, vaccines continue to be monitored by local authorities and WHO. Among other factors, adverse effects, safety and possible declines in efficacy are analyzed.