Learn how to optimize calorie burning while walking

It’s no secret that walking is good for your health. Many of us are trying to take the 10,000 recommended steps a day that wearable fitness devices encourage us to achieve.

But how many calories are we actually burning and how can we get the most out of these steps? There are several devices and calculators online to measure how many calories are burned while walking. However, they are not completely accurate, according to a survey.

In fact, most people are actually burning more than what is usually shown by fitness monitoring tools. This is what a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology revealed. In 97% of the cases evaluated, few calories burned were reported by the technologies, the researchers showed.

Important note: before starting any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you feel pain.

The Truth About Calories Burned

So how can you get an accurate idea of ​​your calorie-burning potential when walking?

You burn more calories in less time with high-intensity exercise that leads to a higher heart rate. Walking, however, is a form of moderate-intensity exercise, not a high-intensity style of exercise that you do in short bursts like boxing or high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

So, for maximum calorie-burning benefits, it seems that walking at a consistently fast pace that keeps your heart at the same pace would make the most sense.

However, there is research showing that changing your pace to vary the intensity and hence your heart rate, as you walk, can increase your metabolic rate by 6% to 20% more than staying at a steady pace throughout. the walk.

In addition, the National Institute of Health reports that when it comes to using walking to increase your life expectancy and overall health, keeping up your steps is actually more important than the overall intensity with which you reach them.

Pay attention to your heart rate and how you feel

Make no mistake, wearable technologies are not entirely inaccurate. They can certainly give you an idea of ​​progress toward your calorie-burning goals.

Using a fitness tracker to help you recognize when you’ve hit your target heart rate zones can help maximize the calorie-burning and health benefits of your walk.

The American College of Sports Medicine indicates how target heart rate for moderate-intensity physical activity at 64% to 76% of your maximum heart rate. Since walking is not a high-intensity exercise, you will achieve the greatest caloric burn by adopting a moderate intensity, which means a fast but sustainable pace for you.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to estimate your age-related maximum heart rate, subtract your age from 220. For example, if you are 48 years old, your estimated maximum heart rate is calculated as 220 – 48 = 172 beats per minute.

Following our example of a 48-year-old, a moderate-intensity heart rate would be between about 110 and 131 beats per minute. During this type of exercise, you will feel your breathing rate increase, but you should still be able to speak in complete sentences.

Based on the research noted above, showing an even greater metabolic increase with varying intensities, you should break your pacing to include short durations of light intensity as well.

You get light intensity exercise at a heart rate of 57% to 63%, according to the American College of Sports Medicine. For a 48 year old, this would equate to about 98 to 108 beats per minute, which should be a very comfortable pace where you can easily carry on conversations normally.

The Distinction in Fat Burning

Walking is often considered a great fat-burning exercise, and for good reason.

You can’t actually walk at higher intensities because of the nature of the exercise; therefore, you end up in moderate to low intensity zones where you tend to burn more fat.

The existence of a “fat burning zone” where you just burn belly fat is basically a fallacy, but there is some truth to being able to increase your heart rate to make your body burn fat preferentially for fuel.

When you’re walking at a lighter intensity, with your heart rate in the 57% to 63% range, you’re more likely to be using fat for fuel. Since you’re walking slower, with a slower heart rate, you’re using less caloric energy – but the calories you’re burning will likely come from fat.

No matter your speed, shape matters

Most of us learned the art of walking as children, but as we get older, many have developed bad habits that affect the way we walk.

To ensure you are using good walking posture, swing your arm back and forth and evenly distribute your weight. Like any other form of exercise, walking with poor posture can cause chronic pain and even injury.

When done correctly, walking is an incredibly beneficial form of exercise for health and well-being, in addition to burning calories. Also, walking is arguably the most affordable form of exercise because it doesn’t require special clothing, equipment, or accessories.

Whether your goal is to lose fat, improve your fitness, or simply improve your overall health and well-being, walking offers all of these benefits and more.

This is a translated text. To read the original in English, click here.