Leo Picon talks about Jade and Gui Araujo’s alleged betrayal

I live intensely with the guy since 2013 and the other person is my sister that I’m attached to. I know and live with them more than anyone else. The stories he told completely escape reality. Conflicts of time, details, lines?
— Leo Picon ?? ???? (@LeoPicon) October 23, 2021
Picon said that, in his role as older brother, he would never condone his sister’s betrayal in any relationship, just as he never condoned any betrayal. The influencer also pointed out the affection and respect he feels for João Guilherme, his former brother-in-law, and stated that, if this betrayal were true, he would warn him.
As an older brother, I would never condone my sister’s betrayal of any relationship, just as I never condoned any betrayal.
In addition to the affection, respect and complicity I have with João, I would be the first to signal him if I knew something
— Leo Picon ?? ???? (@LeoPicon) October 23, 2021
Leo said he knew when Bill and Jade stayed, and pointed out that she was single. He also posted a screenshot of a conversation with Gui Araujo, on August 31st, the day he told him that he was with Jade.
He was trying to dig up some situation to tell me and I saw it. And he told me on his farewell day
***This is the photo of the moment he told me and it is clear that everything was right pic.twitter.com/djMOGeTOAG
— Leo Picon ?? ???? (@LeoPicon) October 23, 2021
The manager concluded that either he and Jade lied to him about the situations, or Gui is really freaking out on the reality show, and made reference to Theo Becker’s outbreak.
Until then, all right! All free and unhindered!
But what did he do now, or he and Jade lied to me and I never realized anything. Or is he really crazy in a reality show where people freak out and say THIS HERE IS THIS BROTHER hitting his own bicep
— Leo Picon ?? ???? (@LeoPicon) October 23, 2021
On Thursday, Leo had already commented on Gui Araujo referring to his sister as his girlfriend. He said the pawn calls people he doesn’t have sex with as his girlfriend.
Jade Picon and João Guilherme had a three-year relationship, and announced the end on August 29, a few days before Gui was confined to the rural reality show.
After the repercussion, João and Duda Reis, Araujo’s alleged affair, commented on the situation stating that it was a release.
