Leo Picon talks about Jade and Gui Araujo’s alleged betrayal

by

Picon said that, in his role as older brother, he would never condone his sister’s betrayal in any relationship, just as he never condoned any betrayal. The influencer also pointed out the affection and respect he feels for João Guilherme, his former brother-in-law, and stated that, if this betrayal were true, he would warn him.

Leo said he knew when Bill and Jade stayed, and pointed out that she was single. He also posted a screenshot of a conversation with Gui Araujo, on August 31st, the day he told him that he was with Jade.

The manager concluded that either he and Jade lied to him about the situations, or Gui is really freaking out on the reality show, and made reference to Theo Becker’s outbreak.

On Thursday, Leo had already commented on Gui Araujo referring to his sister as his girlfriend. He said the pawn calls people he doesn’t have sex with as his girlfriend.

Jade Picon and João Guilherme had a three-year relationship, and announced the end on August 29, a few days before Gui was confined to the rural reality show.

After the repercussion, João and Duda Reis, Araujo’s alleged affair, commented on the situation stating that it was a release.

A Fazenda: After Lary’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.63%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

18.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.85%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.85%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

8.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.79%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.24%

Playback/RecordTV

0.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

25.70%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.38%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 18442 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.