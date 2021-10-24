Lineups: John Kennedy is the center forward of Flu, and Vitor Gabriel, of Fla – 10/23/2021

For the 28th round of the Brasileirão, Fluminense and Flamengo will face off at Maracanã this Saturday (23), at 7pm. The teams are already scheduled for the clash number 435 in history. The big news are in the team’s center forwards: young John Kennedy, for Flu, and Vitor Gabriel, of Fla, will start.

Coach Marcao has two important casualties for the derby. On defense, Nino continues with a swollen eye and Luccas Claro appears in the starting lineup. Already in attack, Fred is still recovering from a cleft toe of his left foot and Bobadilla, his immediate backup, is out to accompany the birth of his daughter. With that, John Kennedy will have a chance among the holders.

The Tricolor lineup is: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; André, Yago and Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy.

Like Flu, Rubro-Negro also has problems with the center forward. Gabigol is injured and Pedro is not 100% physically, still suffering from pain. For this reason, coach Renato Gaúcho puts Vitor Gabriel working further ahead. On the flanks, the coach chooses Renê in the vacancy of the suspended Felipe Luis on the left and Matheuzinho on the right. Finally, the commander calls Gustavo Henrique alongside Rodrigo Caio in defense and Diego in the spot of Aaron in midfield

Fla holders are: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Diego, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Victor Gabriel.