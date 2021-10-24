Liter of gasoline in Ceará reaches R$ 7.10, second highest price in the Northeast and 5th in Brazil | Ceará

The maximum price of gasoline in Ceará reached R$ 7,100, according to a survey released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The value of a liter of fuel is the second highest in the Northeast and fifth in the country. In the ranking of famine in the Northeast, the state is second only to Piauí, which is at R$7.159.

The survey was carried out at 208 gas stations in cities in Ceará between October 17 and 23 and is on the agency’s website.

The most expensive liter in the state is from a gas station in Crateús, in the Sertão dos Inhamuns. The average price of a liter in the state is R$ 6,599.

In Brazil, the maximum price of fuel from Ceará is second only to Rio Grande do Sul (R$7,469), Rio de Janeiro (R$7.399), Acre (R$7.300) and Piauí (R$7.159).

Maximum gasoline price in Brazil state Price Rio Grande do Sul BRL 7,469 Rio de Janeiro BRL 7,399 Acre BRL 7,300 Piauí BRL 7,159 Ceará BRL 7,100

Driver inflation reaches 18% in 12 months

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (CNG) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil soared and reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.

This increase began to consume a large part of the Brazilian budget in recent months. The rise also provoked a flurry of complaints from app drivers, who saw their income from work decrease – the main companies in the sector even announced an increase in the transfer in the value of the race to workers.

A comparison with the indices that measure full inflation for the consumer reinforces how the rise in prices has been more expressive for the driver:

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – calculated by the IBGE – accumulates an increase of 10.25% until September; and

The Consumer Price Index (IPC) – calculated by the FGV – rose 9.57% in the 12 months to October.

To calculate the ‘driver inflation’, the Ibre took into account a series of items, in addition to the fuel variation. The calculation includes the price of new and used cars, expenses with parts and accessories, insurance, among others. See below how the index was:

“Gasoline, CNG (Natural Vehicle Gas) and ethanol have been the main villain“, says Matheus Peçanha, a researcher at Ibre and the author of the survey.

“Gasoline and CNG have been harmed by the barrel of oil, which has risen in price because of OPEC’s policy of reducing production. And there is the impact of the exchange rate because Petrobras readjusts its prices based on these two variables” , adds Peçanha.

IPCA rose 1.16% in September and reached 10.25% in 12 months

The price of ethanol, on the other hand, has risen significantly due to the climate crisis, which jeopardized sugarcane production.

2 of 2 Driver inflation — Photo: Economy g1 Driver inflation — Photo: Economy g1

The driver still suffers from the disarrangement of the production chains due to the pandemic.

The combination of the interruption of factories and the accelerated economic recovery in most countries caused a shortage of chips around the world and, consequently, of parts, which forced several automakers to stop producing automobiles.

With a shortage of parts, Volkswagen will temporarily suspend contracts from November

With this mismatch, there was a drop in the supply of new vehicles and, consequently, an increase in the demand for used cars. The result was a widespread price hike.

“In the wake of the lack of parts and not having a new car to sell, there was a greater demand for used cars,” says Peçanha. “And this greater demand raised the price of the used car. All this situation generated a monstrous inflation for the driver.”

And what to expect from the future?

In the assessment of the researcher from Ibre, next year, the price of gasoline should continue under pressure because it is not an indication that OPEC will decide to increase production to meet demand, which could lead to a drop in the price of a barrel of oil.

Fuel prices can also be pressured because of the exchange rate. In 2022, Brazil will elect a new president, and election years tend to be quite turbulent in the financial market.

“In 2022, we can continue with pressured oil and exchange rates, and then gasoline will remain expensive,” says Peçanha. “But the climate problem, which was impacting ethanol, has already improved. So, sugarcane prices and, consequently, ethanol prices may return to normal.”

Finally, the economist still assesses that production chains should normalize, preventing a new rise in car prices.

“The question of parts seems to have already been resolved. Cheaper inputs for the production of new cars can bring the price of new cars back to normal. And this can also address the demand for used cars,” says Peçanha.