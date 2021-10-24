Liverpool beat Manchester United 5-0

This afternoon (24), Liverpool beat Manchester United by 5-0 in a match valid for the 9th round of the Premier League. The rout was sealed with goals from Keita, Diogo Jota and a hat-trick from Salah.

Liverpool crushed United and proved effective offensively. The Reds opened the scoring after just four minutes with Keita and expanded with Diogo Jota, at 14. Also in the first half, they increased their advantage with Mohamed Salah, at 37 and 49. In the second stage, the Egyptian continued the massacre and made the fifth goal. Pogba was still expelled.

With this result, Klopp’s men take the runner-up of the English with 21 points – just one less than the leader Chelsea. United drops to seventh place with 14 points from nine games. At the moment, Solskjaer’s team is out of the Europa League qualifying zone.

Manchester United returns to the field next Saturday, 30, against Tottenham, at 13:30 (GMT), for the Premier League. Liverpool, on the other hand, face Preston on Wednesday, 27, at 15:45 (GMT), for the round of 16 of the FA Cup.

Who doesn’t take it!

At the first opportunity of the game, after just three minutes, United managed a good movement, with the ball passing by Fred, Cristiano and Greenwood until reaching Bruno Fernandes free on the right side of the area. The Portuguese dominated and kicked over the goal.

In the next move, Liverpool left quickly. Firmino gave a nice pass to Salah, who turned and found Keita. The steering wheel entered Shaw’s back and touched De Gea’s exit to open the score. 1 to 0 at Old Trafford.

Withering start

Even before the 15th minute, Klopp’s team managed to extend their advantage. After United’s defense failed, the ball fell to Keita, who passed it to Alexander-Arnold. The full-back crossed into the area, and Jota gave a cart to swing the nets. The VAR did a quick review and validated the goal.

closed the time

In a split with Jones, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked the ball at the Englishman and started a small mess. The match referee soon reined in the mood and yellowed CR7.

Liverpool players criticize Cristiano Ronaldo for split with Jones Image: OLI SCARFF / AFP

Mohamed Salah’s Hat Trick!

At the end of the first stage, in another quick arrival by Liverpool, the ball fell to Keita on the right, who arrived crossing and found Salah, who in the middle of the area pushed into the goal.

In additions, Firmino dominated and played for Jota at speed inside the area. The Portuguese opened for Salah, who didn’t forgive and sanctified the rout in the first half. 4 to 0 for Klopp’s team!

At the beginning of the second stage, the Egyptian continued without forgiving the Red Devils. On minute four, Pogba lost the ball and Henderson gave Salah a nice shot, who completed his hat-trick – an expression used for someone who scores three goals in a game.

VAR in action

Cristiano Ronaldo even tried to reduce Liverpool’s advantage, but the VAR detected an irregular position on shirt 7 and invalidated the goal.

Shortly thereafter, Pogba, who entered the second stage, put his boot on Keita, and the video referee advised the review. With that, the referee expelled the Frenchman.

Fans Leave Old Trafford

Before 20 minutes into the second half, hundreds of Manchester United fans began to leave the stadium.

Will not enter!

After a free kick, McTominay headed from the left side of the penalty area to Cavani. The Uruguayan, in front of the goal, sent the crossbar.

DATASHEET

MANCHESTER UNITED 0x5 LIVERPOOL

Reason: English Championship

Local: Old Trafford, Manchester (England)

Date and time: October 24, 2021, at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick and Lee Betts

Goals: Keita (4′ 1ºT), Diogo Jota (14′ 1ºT), Salah (37′, 49′ 1ºT and 4′ 2ºT)

Yellow cards: Shaw (MUN), Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN), Fred (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Wan-Bissaka (MUN)

Red cards: Pogba (MUN)

MANCHESTER UNITED: Of Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw; McTominay and Fred; Rashford (Dalot), Greenwood (Pogba) and Bruno Fernandes (Cavani); Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk and Robertson; Keita (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Milner (Jones) and Henderson; Salah, Jota and Firmino (Mané). Technician: Jurgen Klopp