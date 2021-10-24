Luis Suárez reveals what hurt him after leaving Barcelona: ‘I felt a lot’

In his second season at Atletico Madrid, Luis Suárez revealed that Barcelona’s dismissal by phone was what hurt him most in his troubled departure from the Blaugrana club.

On “Bola da Vez”, ESPN’s program aired today, the striker did not hide his discomfort with his departure from Barça, and said that, shortly before signing with Atlético, he was sought out by Koeman to continue at the Catalan club.

“My departure, I was sorry for the way it happened. If you have a player who has been at the club for ten years, the third best scorer, the president could have told me, or the coach, to meet that day and explain what situation it would have been such a way. It would have been totally different, but within a week the media had already announced: ‘Suárez will be notified of the departure, Suarez this, Suarez here.’ So I already knew,” began Suarez.

“The coach calls me and says I wasn’t in his plans. It hurt me. It hurt more than anything. Accepting the end of the cycle at the club, that’s fine. As the situation progressed, I tried to terminate the contract, because the club didn’t. I wanted, and I was already at an age when they wouldn’t pay for me. And it was the club that didn’t want me to continue. So, I accepted without any problem, but there were many obstacles,” followed El Pistolero.

Barcelona and Atlético played on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, I went to training, and everything was set for termination and for me to sign with Atlético. The coach said: ‘I’ve already talked to the president that if they don’t decide tomorrow, on Sunday, against Villarreal, I’ll count on you.’ And I: ‘How can you count on me if I wasn’t in the plans?’ And he replied: ‘It wasn’t but now it is.’ I didn’t understand if I wasn’t in the coach’s plans, or in the direction. They didn’t enter into an agreement and it was never clear why, that was what hurt me the most,” concluded the striker, who ended up moving to Atlético.

Suárez also thanked the Madrid team for “opening the doors”, and admitted that the celebration of the victory over Barça in early October, in the Spanish Championship, was a provocation to Koeman.

“Destiny will know the reason, and that’s how the season finale was: being Atletico’s highlight, scoring the winning goal that earned La Liga. This is priceless, I thank Atlético for opening the doors. About the call (in the celebration) , it was already very clear, I just explained,” he said.

Regarding the current financial situation of his former club, the Uruguayan believes that the covid-19 pandemic has aggravated the Blaugrana crisis.

“Obviously, it could have been avoided. It’s no excuse, but the pandemic came, the club had very high salaries from the players and if they weren’t reduced, it would be very difficult, because there was no ticket sales. box offices, selling products, tourism, with all that, and without selling tickets, it was difficult to maintain the situation,” he said.