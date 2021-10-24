Luísa Sonza gives the BEST answer after web comparing before and after her appearance; check out

Luísa Sonza doesn’t have time for haters! The singer, who in recent days made hot revelations about her love life, took advantage of this Friday night (22) to rebut criticism of her change of appearance. It all started when, on Twitter, the blonde made a rant about a mysterious someone who would be bothering her.

Without naming names, she fired: “Guys, I’m a person who likes to have a few moments of mine and just be silent. It’s precisely at these times that people seem to take the subject off the c* to talk to me. This is happening right now. I’m venting on Twitter so as not to vent it in the person’s face. Thank you Twitter”.

gnt I’m a person who likes mt to have a few moments of mine and be JUST IN SILENCE. It is precisely at these times it seems that people take the subject of the ass to talk cmg. This is happening right now. I’m venting on the tt pn venting on the person’s face. Obg Twitter. — luísa SONZA (@luisasonza) October 23, 2021

Shortly thereafter, the artist ‘bumped’ on a tweet that “disapproved” of the changes in Luísa’s appearance over the years in the spotlight. Next to Sonza’s photos – one from a few years ago and the second from a recent interview with the muse – a netizen wrote, in a critical tone: “It’s unbelievable”.

The prick didn’t resonate well with the voice of ‘Ccliff’, which he soon countered. “Unbelievable. Grow up. Make up. A few extra bread and beers. My God. It’s really my end”, she fired. One of the singer’s fans then decided to defend her. “They only take their worst angles to compare them to the past”, lamented. Luísa, in turn, agreed: “Fucking boring force*”.

Unbelievable. Grow up. Make up. A few extra bread and beers. OMG. It’s my end msm. https://t.co/Udq1jGKIRu — luísa SONZA (@luisasonza) October 23, 2021

crl boring force — luísa SONZA (@luisasonza) October 23, 2021

Soon after, Luísa also took the opportunity to share with her fans one more change of look – the locks, which were completely platinum before, gained streaks in a black tone. The clicks were shared with a very mocking caption: “There are only two types of people in the world, those who have fun and those who watch.”

According to the muse’s Twitter post, the new look is part of the preparation for the ‘phase 2’ of the album “SWEET 22“, which should release new tracks in the coming weeks.