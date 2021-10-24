Luísa Sonza makes ironic comment about her appearance: ‘It’s really my end’ | celebrities

Disclosure Luísa Sonza makes ironic comments about her appearance: ‘It’s really my end’

Singer Luísa Sonza was the target of comments about her appearance this Saturday (23) and did not let the moment go unnoticed on her social networks.

On her Twitter profile, the blonde lost patience with the post that compared photos of her at the beginning of her fame and now. “Unbelievable,” read the caption. “Unbelievable. Growing up. Makeup. A few more breads and beers. My God. It’s really the end of me,” Luísa joked back.

The artist also responded to a fan who criticized the comment. “They only take their worst angles to compare them to the past,” he said. In response, she said, “Annoying c*r*lh* force”.

Recently, Luísa Sonza has been talking a lot about her single life after breaking up with Vitão. The singer said that she has already done sorruba and also revealed that she has a colorful friendship with DJ Pedro Sampaio, with whom she recorded the song “Attention”.

In a video, Luísa said that the affair has a “soft little mouth”. Afterwards, the singer commented on the romance with the DJ on social networks. “Galloped friend. I’m laughing so much about it,” said the singer, referring to the song “Galopa” by Pedro Sampaio.

