Luísa Sonza receives criticism about her appearance and quips: “it’s really my end”

Luisa Sonza spent time away from everything, especially social media, to avoid toxic comments. However, since she returned, this has been repeated. There are people criticizing her appearance, saying that she has changed a lot. However, it seems, the singer has received such comments with more irony, with no outspoken answer.

This early morning on October 23 Luisa Sonza answered one of the nasty messages. The author placed a vote of her old one, comparing it to a print from a recent interview – while the first is posed, the other is a print from an unfavorable angle as she spoke, it is worth mentioning.

The singer then replied with irony. “Unbelievable. Grow up. Make up. A few extra breads and beers. My God. it’s my end“, she let go.

Luisa Sonza he admits that he is, yes, different, but that this is nothing more than natural. After all, time passes and people change. Change the style, change the stage and everything is fine!

Public support

By displaying the negative comment you received, Luisa Sonza she was not alone. Many people are on her side and made a point of defending in comments. Read some:

crl boring force — luísa SONZA (@luisasonza) October 23, 2021

No more talking about Job’s patience, but Luisa’s patience because there is patience to put up with some comments like that pic.twitter.com/8bwYzSqmdV — Sarah Borges (@SarinhaBorges_) October 23, 2021

unbelievable how you can be hot all the time pic.twitter.com/GFSDCctr4K — yas IS VENGEANCE 🦇 (@pxttinsonstar) October 23, 2021

Unbelievable as the @luisasonza she stopped being a little girl and became a woman, but on this path she fought countless battles and the least of her current concerns would be pleasing the aesthetics of the Internet, but keeping herself healthy and well. Really unbelievable how badass she is ❤️❤️ — Anddy🏳️‍🌈 (@Anddy_Tolu) October 23, 2021

Luísa Sonza says she would get the entire cast of Secret Truths II

Luisa Sonza was part of the audience for the premiere of “Verdades Secretas II” on Globoplay, on Wednesday night (20/10). The telenovela led the trending topics on Twitter and the singer contributed her tweets. Luisa said: “Guys, I would take this entire series”.

“Pqp, this series is with a lot of hot people. I loved it,” he tweeted.

The main cast of “Secret Truths II” is headed by Camila Queiroz (Angel), Agatha Moreira (Giovanna) and Romulus Star (Christian). Icarus Silva (Joseph), Rainer Cadet (Visky), Erika Januza (Laila), Bruno Montaleone (Matheus), Johnny Massaro (Giotto), Sergio Guize (Ariel), Gabriel Braga Nunes (Percy) and the newcomer Julia Byrro (Lara) are also part. even the singer Uriah made a cameo in the second episode.

See Luísa Sonza’s tweets and retweets:

#secret truths2 has left? I want to watch today — luísa SONZA (@luisasonza) October 21, 2021

Why is this series ok? #secret truths2 — luísa SONZA (@luisasonza) October 21, 2021

guys I would take this entire series #secret truths2 — luísa SONZA (@luisasonza) October 21, 2021

She also liked these tweets:

full of bitching isn’t it Luisa that’s why you’re liking — nic✯ (@raiachrb) October 21, 2021