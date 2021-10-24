Luísa Sonza reveals out of Gkay and entertains the web: ‘Don’t catch me’

Luisa Sonza stirred up social networks by commenting on her single life. Without a word, the singer delivered a colorful friendship with Peter Sampaio and got laughs when revealing that he’s already taken off none other than Gkay.

In interview with youtuber Matheus Mazzafera, Luísa said that Gessica always runs away from her attacks: “I’ve already hit on Gkay a lot, but she doesn’t catch me at all. One of the only people in life who ever gave me away,” said Sonza.

Luísa also commented on the contacts and did not want to give names so, according to her, “not to spoil”. “I don’t count so as not to spoil it. But guys, I love you all. I have a lot of love to give”, joked the singer. During the conversation, she also commented on her relationship with Pedro Sampaio which, according to Luísa, is a colorful friendship. “Pedro and I are great friends. But he has a soft little mouth. But it’s a very beautiful friendship, a colorful friendship”, he revealed.

SEE TOO:

Luisa Sonza dances in the bathroom to the sound of funk

K-pop group makes impressive cover of ‘Penhasco’, hit by Luísa Sonza

Luísa Sonza launches an acoustic version for the song ‘Penhasco’

PASSIONATE FOR SECRET TRUTHS 2

Last Wednesday, October 20th, Luisa Sonza he took advantage of his free time to watch the premiere of “Verdades Secretas 2”, available on Globoplay.

On Twitter, the singer shared her impressions of the series. “This series is with a lot of hot people. I loved it,” she wrote.

Then the artist, who is single, has not forgiven the plot cast. “Guys, I would take this entire series,” she said.

See+: Luisa Sonza and Fernanda Souza meet at an event

BUTT INJECTIONS

Luísa Sonza went to Instagram stories to warn fans that she is sick, but that her professional schedule will not stop. And for that, he had to take six injections in the butt.

“I’m going to do a show, I had a show yesterday too. It was all really cool, but what you don’t know is that I’m getting an injection to be able to do these shows. I have the flu, earache and everything. I took so much injection that I’m not able to sit down, I have to lie down” warned the singer.

Luísa also confessed that she is in a lot of pain in the region. “I took it six in three days. My ass is hurting so bad and I’m going to have to put on a show and roll. I am going in despair. I’m sitting on a pillow” and even joked that her butt is even bigger.

MAIN NEWS:

Gui Araújo reveals details of the affair with Jade Picon

Maiara appears with Fernando after a concert in SP

The Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco hits Tiago’s penis ‘Doeu’

Marília Mendonça asks for Maiara and Maraísa’s hand in a show

Paul Walker’s Daughter Takes To The Altar By Vin Diesel At His Wedding

Adele tries to heal her wounds before remarrying

Kim Kardashian pays dearly in deal with Kanye West on mansion