Luísa Sonza vents in an interview about a serious matter and internet users are worried

This Friday the 15th, the profile of the Instagram “gossipinhaon”, posted about a subject that left followers and netizens worried. The singer Luisa Sonza, in an interview, she vented saying that because of her severe panic attacks, she is taking antidepressant medication.

The famous one vented about her mental health. The singer mentioned that this year, after some events that occurred in her life, it wasn’t something good for her. In the interview, she says that she would have gone to Mexico in the form of an escape from the attacks she was receiving on social media.

“There wasn’t, I’ve always been an anxious person, but dealing with it is very complicated because it’s something that torments every day”, “I was running away. I needed that time, I practically went to live in another reality, I didn’t want to go back”.

After the singer’s outburst, followers commented supporting her, saying that only those who have it know what it’s like to live a life of depression and panic. Check out.

“People don’t know what it’s like to have depression or anxiety… they say it’s just disappearing and taking care of yourself… but that’s not how it is, the treatment takes years to be the person you were… you guys think it’s fun and easy because they never went through that”, said a follower.

“the ones with no sense of life and no sense of empathy who managed to f4r with this girl’s psychologist, I hope that one day they will be able to put their head on the pillow and sleep in peace”, said another follower.