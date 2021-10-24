Luxury handbag subscription market grows in Brazil

In one of the sharing collectives, users can give away their own branded bags as ‘bargain’ for new models

Pxfuel/Creative Commons In subscription scheme, luxury bags can be exchanged



With the onset of the pandemic, the number of online subscriptions in the Brazil. According to data from the Intelligence unit at Betalabs, between January and September 2021, this increase was 18% compared to last year. According to the survey, the number reinforces the growth trend of internet businesses and also the change in consumer behavior, who started to buy more online and spend more on self-care, well-being and entertainment. Several niches have joined subscription clubs, which aim to provide diverse experiences on a particular product. For example, the wine subscription. Each month a box with a different type is sent, so that people can try different flavors of the drink. And this new trend has also gained space in the luxury market.

Businesswoman Paula Frank created a bag subscription in which the customer can receive the products every two weeks. Depending on the plan, the person can pick up the bag to use on one occasion or for a certain time. “I saw that people consumed our luxury purses, but after a while she got sick of her purse, she didn’t want it anymore, and there was someone else wanting her purse. So I said: ‘why not make conscious consumption? Why not use your own purse, which you no longer use, as a part of the payment for you to exchange for a new purse?”, he asked. Paula said that during the pandemic, the business grew a lot and people realized the need for renewal. “It gives the opportunity for someone else, who dreams of having this bag, to buy it a little cheaper, so you make luxury more affordable”, he explained. The businesswoman also emphasizes that the subscription allows the client to try out different models of bags without having to buy the product.

