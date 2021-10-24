MacBook Air with “M2” will be completely redesigned, says Mark Gurman – MacMagazine

In your weekly newsletter Power On — which this week left a little earlier (at the turn of Friday to Saturday instead of Sunday) —, Mark Gurman (gives Bloomberg) said Apple’s special event last Monday was probably the last of the year.

The information is important because, a few months ago, it was considered the possibility of Apple holding three events at the end of 2021; now, with basically all of the expected products already out (new iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks Pro), there’s not much else to do but wait for the 2022 release season.

New MacBook Air with renewed “M2” chip

And speaking of next year, Gurman believes we’ll see a new MacBook Air with “M2” chip and totally revamped design being released by mid 2022. In his opinion (who, as we know, is very knowledgeable and has great sources within Apple), this will be “the biggest MacBook Air redesign since 2010” .

And for the information that the leaker Jon Prosser shared on his website FrontPageTech.com, we can even expect big changes. He had already disclosed what this new MacBook Air might look like last May; now, I’ve brought more details of how this machine is supposed to come — which are basically the same as those brought by the leaker Dylan.

However, he teamed up with designer Ian to show us this in new renders very well done.

The new MacBook Air would then have two USB-C ports, a MagSafe connector and a 3.5mm audio output — meaning those who need more connectivity should opt for the MacBook Pro, which now comes with three USB-Cs, an HDMI and slot for SDXC memory cards.

In addition, the notebook would have details (screen edges, notch and keyboard) all white, and would be offered, as already speculated, in several colors. Apparently, Apple’s idea is to visually separate its domestic line (details in white and varied/vibrant colors) from the professional one (details in black and more sober colors).

Other releases in 2022

Returning to Gurman’s report, he also expects Apple to release a bigger iMac (maybe 27 inches or with an even larger display, as the smaller one has migrated from 21.5″ to 24″), a new Mac mini, a new iPhone SE and new iPads Pro in 2022.

I would still add, obviously, a new iPad Air which, after the arrival of the sixth generation mini, needs some improvements like a front camera equipped with Center Stage (Central Stage), A15 Bionic chip and more.

Next year — chip shortages permitting — promises! 😀

MacBook Air

in apple

Cash price: from R$11,699.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of BRL 1,083.25

Characteristics: M1 chip

Colors: space gray, gold or silver

Launch: 2020

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.