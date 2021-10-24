Maiara performs with Fernando Zor and runs away after being pulled by the sertanejo

Maiara and Fernando (photo: Reproduo/Youtube)

The singers



Fernando Zor



and



mahara



They were reunited for the first time publicly after their engagement ended.



Zor and Sorocaba



they went on stage shortly after the performance of the sertanejas. The meeting took place on the stage of the Villa Country concert hall, in So Paulo

Before the meeting, to show that everything is right between them, the duos Fernando e Sorocaba and



mahara



and



marisa



they performed together.

According to the journalist



Lo days



, a video was sent to him, thus showing the moment when Fernando tries several times to pull Maiara into a hug while they are performing, but the singer carefully dodged. Her sister, Maraisa, came to stand between the two of them and helped her move away from the singer.

Right after what happened between the ex-couple, there was a moment when they embraced and drove the supporters of the novel to a frenzy. Backstage at the show, the duos posed together for photos and demonstrated that everything was fine.

The video was not the only recording of the two together. Who really took advantage of the reunion was Sorocaba. He was very happy behind and in front of the cameras while talking to Maiara. The singer’s wife,



Biah Rodriguez



She is eight months pregnant. So, Maiara took the opportunity to take some pictures with the future mom.