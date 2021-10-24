Maiara runs away from Fernando after being pulled by the arm in a show. watch

Sealed peace or doing mean? Fernando Zor and Maiara met for the first time publicly after the end of their engagement. The meeting took place on the stage of the Villa Country concert hall, in São Paulo, where the duos Fernando and Sorocaba and Maiara and Maraisa performed together. Records of the two embraced are already on the web, but a source from the column recorded moments that left doubts about whether everything is in fact in peace.

The video sent to the column shows a moment when Fernando tries several times to pull Maiara into a hug while they are performing and the singer carefully dodged. Her sister, Maraisa, came to stand between the two and helped her move away from the singer.

Maiara and Fernando Villa Country The former couple sang had their first public reunion at the Villa Country concert in São PauloPhoto: Leo Franco / AgNews Maiara and Maraisa; Fernando and Sorocaba (1) The duos went up together on stage at Villa CountryPhoto: Leo Franco / AgNews Fernando and Maiara hug Contrary to climo’s expectations, they even embraced on stage Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews maiara fernando zor They were together for 2 years, back and forthReproduction/Instagram 0

In yet another moment of the show, the ex-couple embraced and led the supporters of the novel to a frenzy. Backstage at the show, the duos posed together for photos and demonstrated that everything was fine.

Check out the video of the moment Maiara runs away from Fernando on stage: