Manchester City thrash Brighton away from home and follow the hunt for leader Cheslea

Manchester City, away from home, dominated Brighton, thrashed 4-1 and follows the hunt for leaders Chelsea

Even with Kevin de Bruyne on the bench, the Manchester City thrashed the brighton by 4 to 1, away from home, by Premier League. The goals were scored by Gündoğan, Phil Foden, twice, and mahrez. Mac Allister did the honor of the principals.

Championship status

With the defeat, Brighton is in 4th place, with 15 points won. But, as the round progresses, it can be overtaken on the table.

City follows the hunt for the leader Chelseaand is in the vice-leadership. The Manchester team has 20 points, two less than the Blues.

Phil Foden in action for Manchester City in the Premier League match against Brighton Clive Rose/Getty Images

Best moments

The game

The first half only Manchester City played. And, in 30 minutes of play, he had already built up the advantage that would give him victory in the match.

As early as 12 minutes, after a dispute inside the area, Bernardo Silva mended a tug and Gündoğan completed it into the nets.

At 27, Grealish received on the left, advanced and rolled to Foden, even fighting with Brighton’s defense, send it into the net and increase the score.

The third came out at 30 and had Brazilian participation. Grealish kicked, Sanchez defended and the ball was left to Gabriel Jesus. The striker submitted and scored, but the referee counted Foden’s deviation and gave the goal to the Englishman.

In the second half, Brighton managed to balance the match, mainly from the entry of Lamptey and Mwepu. And managed to decrease.

At 34, Ederson committed a penalty on Mwepu. Mac Allister hit, the Brazilian goalkeeper even touched the ball, but it entered.

In the last move of the game, after an exchange of passes inside the area, Mahrez received from Foden, hit from the left and turned the victory into a rout.

The guy: Phil Foden

upcoming games

Brighton returns to the field next Wednesday (27), at 3:45 pm, to face the Leicester City for the final round of the English League Cup.



City returns to the lawns on the same day and time to face the West Ham, away from home, for the same phase of the English tournament. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Brighton 1 x 4 Manchester City

GOALS: brighton: Mac Allister; Manchester City: Gündoğan, Foden (2x) and Mahrez

BRIGHTON: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk and Burn (Lamptey); March, Gross (Mac Allister), Lallana, Moder and Cucurella; Trossard and Maupay (Mwepu). Technician: Graham Potter

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte and João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Gündoğan (Fernandinho); Gabriel Jesus (Mahrez), Grealish (De Bruyne) and Foden. Technician: Josep Guardiola