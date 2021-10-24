Marcos Mion became Luciano Huck’s natural replacement

It wasn’t just public appeals that made Globo renew its contract with Marcos Mion to make the presenter in charge of Caldeirão in 2022. The need to think of a replacement for Luciano Huck is necessary. That doesn’t mean Angelica’s husband is in the hot seat or anything like that. No. Although Domingão has not yet found its “face”, the program is far from the failure that some paint. The attraction is audience leader, high income and Luciano has his legion of fans.

But as with any company, you need to think about replacements. Just as Luciano Huck was Fausto Silva’s natural successor, someone needs to play that role now. With the departure of Tiago Leifert, Globo needs more than ever to prepare a replacement in case Huck needs to be absent for any reason.

And there is no stronger name on the network, at the moment, than Marcos Mion. The presenter became practically unanimous among Globo viewers. His charisma and talent are so many that it seems that he has been showing the Caldeirão since forever. He managed to give his face to the attraction with news and fully pleased the direction and critics. It’s with everything and it’s not prose. For all that, it was inevitable that the network bet even more its chips on the artist, who is the biggest star in the house today. As such, it is ready to take on any challenge that falls into its lap.