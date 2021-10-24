Marcos Mion is moved by Titans tribute to his son Romeo | cauldron

This Saturday’s Caldeirão, 23/10, reserved another special moment for Marcos Mion. The presenter revealed that the son Romeo is learning to read and write, and that music has been one of his great allies.
When talking to the Titans on the stage of the ‘turn up the sound‘, he said:
“My son Romeu is on the autistic spectrum, he is very musical. We had a lot of difficulty in making him literate over these 16 years. And now, he is managing to gain a little more ownership in writing and reading. very musical, we are teaching him through music, and ‘That’ is one of his favorites”, he commented on the band’s hit.
Titans dedicate music to Romeo, son of Marcos Mion
“You don’t know the joy this gives me,” said the musician Sergio Britto when listening to the presenter’s story.
The band then dedicated the song to the boy. And the owl father was moved:
“I promised you, son. They sang the song for you, man. Isn’t that great? I love you so much, my love.”
Right after the presentation aired, Mion showed her son’s reaction on her social networks. The two jumped and embraced with the moment. Aren’t they beautiful?
Romeo hugs Mion after Titans performance — Photo: Instagram replay
