Maria de Medeiros, actress who starred in ‘Pulp Fiction’, celebrates role in ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘A gift’ | secret truths

It was only the first teaser of Verdades Secretas 2 to be released for fans of the soap opera to quickly identify an international face among the cast: that of Maria de Medeiros, a Portuguese actress known for her performance in renowned films such as “Henry and June“, in Philip Kaufman, and “pulp Fiction“, in Quentin Tarantino. In her debut in soap operas, she gives life to Blanche, the new owner of the modeling agency, which was previously run by fanny (Marietta Severus). “Blanche is never what it seems to be,” says Maria about her character.
Trailer – Secret Truths 2
“It’s a gift for an actress, a character so full of facets that they reveal themselves as we dive into her”, Maria celebrates.
Maria de Medeiros and Bruce Willis in Pulpe Fiction, by Quentin Tarantino — Photo: IMDB
In Walcyr Carrasco’s story, Blanche has a relationship with Joseph (Ícaro Silva), but falls madly in love with Ariel (Sergio Guizé). And to win it, it will do everything to get laila (Erika Januza), the businessman’s wife, out of her way. The businesswoman from the fashion world will accept the model in her casting, but will influence her to take drugs to lose weight to harm the young woman.
“When she’s sweet, there’s a hardness in her. When she’s hard, there’s a wound in her, a fragility, a mystery. There are times when her behavior is harmful, tragic, others when she’s supportive, generous, full of joy. All of this. it’s in Walcyr’s (Harder) text, all these nuances, these surprising behaviors,” he says.
Erika Januza and Maria de Medeiros are Laila and Blanche in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Mauricio Fidalgo/Globo
This is not the first time that the Portuguese actress works in Brazil: in 2018, she directed, in Rio de Janeiro, the film “To Our Children”. Now in front of the cameras, she talks about the experience of acting in her first soap opera:
“It’s been fantastic. It’s a challenge to work with much shorter times than in cinema. However, both directors, technicians and actors have a great artistic demand. I’ve always admired Brazilian actors a lot, it’s fun and stimulating to work with this super cast”, praises the actress.