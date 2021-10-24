Maria de Medeiros, actress who starred in ‘Pulp Fiction’, celebrates role in ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘A gift’ | secret truths

It was only the first teaser of Verdades Secretas 2 to be released for fans of the soap opera to quickly identify an international face among the cast: that of Maria de Medeiros, a Portuguese actress known for her performance in renowned films such as “Henry and June“, in Philip Kaufman, and “pulp Fiction“, in Quentin Tarantino. In her debut in soap operas, she gives life to Blanche, the new owner of the modeling agency, which was previously run by fanny (Marietta Severus). “Blanche is never what it seems to be,” says Maria about her character.