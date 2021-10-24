Marina says that Gui Araujo walked away after Hora do Faro

This morning, Marina was talking to MC Gui at the gym and talked about Gui Araujo’s departure after negative comments by Lary Bottino at Hora do Faro.

“In relation to Gui, I decided to say that I was going to step back a little in terms of affection, but I wanted to remain friends. Then, after two days we ended up talking in the tree house, everything was fine, a good atmosphere. even so, it still wasn’t the same thing,” explained the influencer.

“So when it came to Lary’s thing, I thought, that shit everything, like, he’s going to be angry and stuff,” recalled the girl.

Marina explained why the negative signs she received from Lary affected her so much: “What hurt me about Lary’s issue was not that she was thinking all this. Even because she is in her right, I said what I wanted, I didn’t say it in the her face, but that’s what I thought. I don’t regret it. But, the people who were here, what would they think, right.”

The girl said that she talked to some people after the episode of Hora do Faro: “I arrived to talk to the girls, I went to talk to the people I cared about, and he was just missing. Then, yesterday I said: ‘When dinner is over let’s talk?’ he said ‘okay’, but then he didn’t pay much attention to it. So, I don’t know if it’s worth it for me to go after it.”