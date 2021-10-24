Market sees biggest interest rate jump in 21 years by spending cap – News

At recent economic movements it’s the risk of the government breaching the spending ceiling to pay the Auxílio Brasil, a program designed to replace Bolsa Família, made the financial market review its bets and predict the biggest hike in the basic interest rate since 2002.

In the assessment of financial institutions, the payment of the new benefit in the amount of BRL 400 it will stimulate inflation and demand an increase in interest rates of at least 1.25 percentage points next Wednesday (27), which would raise the Selic rate to a level of 7.5% per year.

Since the beginning of the century, the Selic has only increased by more than 1 percentage point on two occasions: in June 2001 (from 16.75% a year to 18.25% a year) and in December 2002 (from 22% a year to 25% per year).

The 1.25 percentage point hike in the benchmark interest rate became the bet of Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley banks. UBS BB was bolder and started to predict that the Selic should advance 1.5 percentage points, at 7.75% per year.

“Although the final decision [a respeito do teto de gastos] is yet to be seen, in our opinion both solutions represent a change in Brazil’s fiscal framework and a worsening of fundamentals and will require more assertive monetary policy action to anchor inflation expectations and reduce the current level of inflation to the center of the goal”, highlights Credit Suisse.

The alternative for raising the interest rate is the monetary policy instrument most used to contain inflation. This happens because higher interest rates make credit more expensive, reduce the willingness of families to consume and encourage other forms of investment.

Only in September, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) rose 1.16% and recorded the highest increase for the month in the last 27 years. In the last 12 months, the variation in prices exceeded 10%.

The verdict on the future of the Selic will be given by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) next Wednesday (27), after the closing of the financial market. The eventual decision for the record variation would occur after five consecutive advances in interest rates, which led the Selic to the current level of 6.25% per year.