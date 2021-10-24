Massaranduba is penalized, but comes back on top and beats Dwight Grant on points at UFC Las Vegas 41

At 43 years old, Francisco Massaranduba he proved once again to be able to perform at a high level with Ultimate’s gloves. opponent of Dwight Grant at the UFC Las Vegas 41, held this Saturday (23), the Brazilian darling had to overcome the loss of a point for an illegal blow and overcame a tough opponent, in a duel disputed at welterweight (under 77kg.). After three balanced rounds, the veteran was declared the winner by unanimous decision of the judges.

As a result, Massaranduba won his first victory since his migration to the category led by Kamaru Usman. The executioner of an opponent six years younger, the tupiniquim reached his 17th triumph with UFC gloves.

Defeated by the Brazilian and victim of a finger in the eye in the third stage, Grant was unable to confirm the good moment in the confrontation against Francisco. Now, the athlete has 50% success in the company, with three positive and three negative results.

The fight

The confrontation started with Grant taking the initiative with a jab. Massaranduba he tried to find the best distance and saved on blows. With a smaller scale, Francisco found it difficult to enter the opponent’s range of action and was touched by the rival’s combinations. The Brazilian continued without ‘finding’ his opponent in the octagon, but he defended himself well against the American’s attacks. The first blunt blow of Massaranduba it happened after two minutes of confrontation, when the tupiniquim landed a clean overhand in the opponent’s face. The duel was still tense, with the fighters trying to end the clash with a fatal attack. In the final seconds, Francisco again surprised his opponent with a bomb with his left hand, followed by a high kick. The Brazilian continued to walk forward and, at the end of the stage, he attacked again with a left cross, but there was no more time.

In the second stage, the Brazilian continued walking forward and seeking to shorten the distance. Massaranduba he kept moving well through the octagon and kept sharp on the dodge. A little over a minute later, Francisco risked a high kick, but ended up having his leg held by his rival, being taken to the ground in the sequence. The Brazilian managed to ‘explode’ quickly and the confrontation was once again played standing. Towards the final minute, the fighters scored with jabs and kicks to the body. Close to the end of the round, Massaranduba shortened and left for the grappling fight. The Brazilian pressed his rival against the bars and tried to take his opponent to the ground. Grant managed to get away and the round ended up with the fighters in frank striking.

The final round, Grant took the initiative with a streak of jabs and crosses. Right at the beginning of the stage, the confrontation was interrupted after a low blow from Massaranduba and, on the return, the fight stopped again with a finger in the eye applied by the tupiniquim. For the action, Francisco ended up penalized with a point. The duel returns with the Brazilian needing to leave everything in the octagon to minimize the damage. Francisco, soon, went on top of the opponent and launched blows looking for the knockout. After almost two minutes, Massaranduba dodged a cross and managed to take the opponent to the ground. The tupiniquim tried to take advantage of the good moment and rehearsed a katagatame. From below, the American was trying to stop the confrontation and avoid the Brazilian’s advances. The tupiniquim got the mount near the final minute and attacked with top-down blows. The timing was better for the veteran, who attacked, while Grant absorbed the attacks. The assault ended with Francisco attacking his rival.

Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn tie in controversial fight

Promises of the category led by Charles of the Bronx, Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn starred in the show’s most controversial fight. After two dominant rounds from Grant, Glenn shocked and came close to a historic turnaround, with discussion right. In the final seconds of the third stage, Ricky came to fit a hand triangle and, after the gong sounded, accused his rival of having ‘blacked out’. The judges responsible for the confrontation confirmed a majority draw in the co-main duel.

The result interrupted a streak of five straight wins for Dawson on Ultimate. The confrontation against Glenn was marked as the only time, so far, that the athlete did not have his arm raised in the UFC.

Annuled in the first two stages, a historic turning point in Ultimate came close. Widely dominated for 10 minutes, the fighter managed to come back on top and came close to submitting his rival. Now, the athlete has two triumphs, two setbacks and a draw in the company.

Rose Clark abuses takedowns and cancels Edwards

In the only female fight on the main card, a true monologue. Representative of roosters (up to 61.2kg.), Jessica-Rose Clark followed the strategy to the letter and completely canceled Joselyne Edwards. Abusing the takedowns and without giving her rival a chance, the Australian had a safe performance and was the winner in the unanimous decision of the judges.

With the victory, Clark, who returned to active duty after undergoing knee surgery, confirmed the good moment in the category led by Amanda Nunes. Now, the fighter moves away from two consecutive stumbling blocks (2018 and 2019) and reaches two consecutive triumphs.

Defeated by Rose, Edwards managed to produce little in 15 minutes of confrontation and had the warning signal turned on in the UFC. Now, the Panamanian has two setbacks in three fights for the organization.

Caceres overcomes adversity and expands the good moment

In a fight marked by moments of tension, Alex Caceres proved to be ready to survive adversity. Victim of an illegal knee from Seung Woo Choi in the first round, the athlete managed to recover and, in the second stage, he starred in an episode of overcoming difficulties. Showing heart, the fighter found a submission, forcing his rival to give up.

With the victory, Caceres confirmed the good moment with Ultimate’s gloves. Now, the featherweight (under 65.7kg.) has five consecutive victories and keeps his dream of reaching the top of the category led by Alexander Volkanovsky.

Penalized after the illegal action in the first stage, Seung Woo Choi had good moments in the confrontation, but was unable to take advantage of them. With the trip, the athlete had a sequence of three positive results interrupted.

Negumereanu runs over Villanueva in the first round

In the fight that opened the main card, a quick knockout. Representative of the light heavyweights (under 93kg.), Nicolae Negumereanu managed to nullify the strength of Ike Villanueva’s fists and made his opponent taste his own venom. In a quick confrontation, the Romanian needed less than two minutes to promote a trampling over his opponent, who got into trouble once and for all in the company.

With the result, Negumereanu confirmed the good phase in the organization. After losing on his debut, the fighter added the second positive result in three commitments in the UFC.

Villanueva’s stumble once again complicated the athlete’s situation in the company. The defeat marked the athlete’s fourth setback in five commitments for the organization.

UFC Las Vegas 41 Results

MAIN CARD

Light heavyweight: Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Borrachinha in the unanimous decision of the judges (48-46, 48-46, 48-46]

Lightweight: Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn tied for the majority decision of the judges (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Joselyne Edwards on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Feather weight: Alex Caceres submitted Seung Woo Choi with a rear naked choke 3m31s from R2

Welterweight: Francisco Massaranduba defeated Dwight Grant in the unanimous decision of the judges (27-29, 29-27, 29-27)

Light heavyweight: Nick Negumereanu defeated Ike Villanueva by TKO (punches) at 1m18s of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Average weight: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Ju Yong Park by TKO (punches) at 3m13s of R2

Lightweight: Mason Jones defeated David Onama on a unanimous decision by the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Straw weight: Tabatha Ricci defeated Maria Oliveira in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Average weight: Jamie Pickett defeated laurean staropoli in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight: Jai Herbert defeated Khama Worthy by technical knockout 2m47 from R1

Flyweight: Jeff Molina defeated Daniel Noodles by technical knockout (punches) at 0m46s of R2

Straw weight: Randa Markos defeated Livinha Souza in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Rooster weight: Jonathan Martinez defeated Zviad Lazishvilli in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)